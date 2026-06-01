Bank loan fraud case: Court allows CBI to arrest Anil Ambani’s former aide Jhunjhunwala

The CBI had alleged that on Jhunjhunwala's directions, loan funds were misused, causing wrongful loss to the banks. (File Photo)

The Special Court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former top executive of the Reliance-ADAG group, in connection with a probe into a bank loan fraud case.

A Delhi court last week had allowed the CBI to produce Jhunjhunwala before the Mumbai court. A transit production warrant had already been issued by the court and on Monday, he was produced by Tihar Jail officials before the special court in Mumbai.

Jhunjhunwala, the former vice-chairman of Reliance Capital, was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged multi-crore financial fraud involving siphoning of funds through group entities controlled by industrialist Anil Ambani.