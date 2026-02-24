‘Caught red-handed’: Why Kerala High Court refused to save excise inspector found with bribe of 2 liquor bottles

The Kerala High Court found that the petitioner was caught red handed with the brandy bottles. (Image is created using AI)

Kerala High Court News: The Kerala High Court held that the acceptance of two brandy bottles is an illegal gratification, while dismissing the plea of an excise circle inspector who allegedly took a bribe of brandy bottles for permitting the transportation of a load of liquor bottles from Thripunithura to Palluruthi.

Justice A Badharudeen was hearing the plea filed by Unaize Ahammed, an excise circle inspector, seeking the quashing of the FIR and further proceedings after allegedly taking a bribe of two liquor bottles.

“As regards the demand and acceptance of brandy bottles, as alleged in this case, no doubt, the same is an illegal gratification or an undue pecuniary advantage,” the high court said in its February 20 order.