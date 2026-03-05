‘Discriminatory’: Despite negligence claim, CAT Patna orders railways to ensure payout to trackman who lost arm in 2017

Babloo Yadav was working as a trackman at Thakurganj Railway Station in 2017 when he sustained severe injury while unloading ballast from a train. (Image generated using AI)

Holding that the railway, being a functionary of the government, is bound to consider the welfare of its employees, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Patna, has directed it to medically assess and compute statutory disability compensation for a track maintainer, who lost his left arm in a workplace accident in 2017.

Justice Narendra Kumar Johari was hearing a plea filed by one Babloo Yadav, a track maintainer who was subsequently offered a decategorised post, but called it a “discriminatory behaviour” of the Northeast Frontier Railway since the accident occurred during the discharge of duty.

“The railway, being the functionary of the government and as a benevolent employer, is bound to consider the welfare of its employees,” the tribunal said in its February 26 order.