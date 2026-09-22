Carnatic singer TM Krishna’s Vande Mataram plea, and a ‘Naxalite’ showdown

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would examine whether refusal to sing Vande Mataram could have penal consequences. The court, however, disagreed that the homage paid to any particular form of God in the song would violate secularism. The hearing also saw a heated exchange between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and a senior advocate after the former made a “Naxalites” remark.

The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a petition by Carnatic singer T M Krishna, contending that the guideline, which says all six stanzas of Vande Mataram must be sung at official functions, violates the constitutional principle of secularism because the last 4 stanzas contain explicit Hindu references. The bench also comprised Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

“The national song expressing homage to a particular God or form of God would not perhaps impact secularism, but your point whether a conscientious objector can be subjected to penal consequences… may require examination,” Justice Bagchi said, and pointed out that the law as it stands was laid down in Bijoe Emmanuel and Others vs State of Kerala and Others. In the 1986 case, the Supreme Court ruled that expelling students for refusing to sing the National Anthem — while standing respectfully in silence — violates their fundamental rights.

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“We would expect that the law of the land, as declared by this Court in Bijoe Emmanuel, will govern the Act. What is the national song is not in dispute. The declaration of law in Bijoe Emmanuel is not yet questioned,” Justice Bagchi said.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate S Muralidhar said, “What they have done is, as far as amending the Act is concerned, they have introduced the expression national song, but the Act does not define what a national song is. It is a serious lacuna in the Act and it can be misused because they have introduced this office memorandum which is not even gazetted. I don’t know under what provision; they don’t even cite any provision…”

The Centre has amended Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, extending the same legal protection to the National Song, Vande Mataram, that is currently accorded to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Justice Bagchi said the question is “whether the religious flavour would impact secularism of a constitutional democracy…”, and pointed out that the American National Anthem uses the words, “In God is our Trust”, but the US is cited as a model of positive secularism.

The Solicitor General questioned the petitioner’s submissions and said, “Secularism will never be this narrow.”

Senior Advocate Muralidhar said, “A penal statute cannot be in the realm of vagueness. You do not define what a national song is in the statute and you make it a punishable offence.”

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Justice Bagchi pointed out that “by custom and usage, national song has always been understood as Vande Mataram”. “But only two stanzas,” Senior Advocate Muralidhar replied. “For the first time after 80 years, they are trying to tell us it’s not 2 stanzas. This is why when you use the term national, there has to be some public opinion. It has to be by consensus. You can’t thrust it and you cannot have penal consequences. That is what is most worrying.”

Justice Bagchi said the extent of penal consequences “requires examination”. “But the declaration of the song as a national song…..perhaps state is the best person to articulate national aspirations,” he said. Solicitor General Mehta urged the court not to issue notice, saying it will only “create sensation” about the issue “which appears to be the object”, and said he will examine the petition and respond.

Justice Bagchi said, “Mr. Solicitor, we are not inclined to issue notice. But we would expect that the law of the land, as declared by this Court in Bijoe Emmanuel, will govern the Act. What the national song is is not in dispute. The declaration of law in Bijoe Emmanuel is not yet questioned. It is for the democratic state to decide what is the national song, whether two stanzas or four stanzas. But nobody who feels an infraction of Article 25, 26 rights or a conscientious objector would be subjected to [penal consequences].

Solicitor General’s ‘Naxalite’ remark

“It’s not the remit of the court to second-guess what is the national sentiments or aspiration associated with Vande Mataram. It is for the state. It is for a conscientious objector not to decide one or all stanzas, and (State is) not going to subject him to criminal consequences,” he added. The Solicitor General, while agreeing to look into the prayers in the petition, commented, “Lawmaking is as per the Constitution… Lawmaking cannot be as per Naxalites idea.”

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This drew protests from Senior Advocate Muralidhar. “He must withdraw the expression he used just now. This is going live. I do not want this expression from a Solicitor General of India going live. I strongly object… Unnecessarily he used an expression. Mr Solicitor, you withdraw it,” Muralidhar said.

“You can’t challenge the Constitution,” the Solicitor General replied. As the bench tried to intervene, Senior Advocate Muralidhar said, “He(SG) started it. Why is the law officer using this kind of expression? This doesn’t behove a law officer. I have never seen a law officer use these kinds of expressions… Some decorum he needs to observe. We don’t expect this of law officers.”

The Chief Justice said the court is confining itself to examining the legal issue. Senior Advocate Muralidhar insisted that the Solicitor General take back his words.

Justice Bagchi said the court had not taken note of it. The Solicitor General said, “I can again say, I will repeat what I said.”

To this, Senior Advocate Muralidhar said the Solicitor General is playing to the gallery. The Solicitor General said he is not labelling any individual.