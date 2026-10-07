‘Caregiver’s transfer inhumane’: Rajasthan High Court quashes bank manager’s posting

Calling the transfer of a UCO Bank manager caring for his 75 per cent permanently disabled brother with thalassemia “not only arbitrary but also inhumane”, the Rajasthan High Court has quashed his proposed posting nearly 1,000 km away. The court held that the bank could not mechanically apply its routine transfer policy without considering its own safeguards for employees caring for persons with disabilities.

The court said the manager’s brother required regular blood transfusions and depended wholly on him for his medical treatment, personal care and financial support.

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand was on October 5 hearing a petition filed by UCO Bank manager Rahul Agrawal against his transfer from Baneti branch in the Jaipur zone to Bhadwa branch in the Ahmedabad zone. The transfer order was issued on May 16 and the bank rejected his representation seeking cancellation of the transfer on September 8.

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“Transferring a care-giver of a person suffering from Thalassemia, who requires blood transfusion on every 15-20 days, to a place 1000 km away, where no such facility or family support is available, without any reasonable consideration, is not only arbitrary but also inhumane and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which includes right to health and right to live with dignity of both the disabled dependent and the petitioner,” the court said.

The dispute centred on UCO Bank’s Equal Opportunity Policy for 2024-27, which contains specific provisions for employees caring for persons with disabilities. The high court found that the bank had failed to meaningfully consider those safeguards before transferring Agrawal to a branch around 1,000 km away from his present posting.

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said the bank failed to demonstrate that it had considered the special policy while dealing with the manager’s representation. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said the bank failed to demonstrate that it had considered the special policy while dealing with the manager’s representation.

Brother dependent on him for treatment

According to the order, Agrawal’s younger brother, Ashish Kumar Agrawal, suffers from thalassemia and has 75 per cent permanent physical disability. His disability was certified by the Department of Medical & Health, Government of Rajasthan, on April 19, 2022.

The petitioner told the court that his brother was wholly and solely dependent on him for his day-to-day survival, including regular blood transfusions, medication, personal care and financial support. He also submitted that there was no other person in the family to look after his brother.

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The court noted that this dependency was not raised for the first time during the litigation. It had already been declared by Agrawal and recorded in the bank’s service and HR records. The bank had not disputed the dependency in its reply.

The bank’s own ‘Equal Opportunity Policy’ became central to the dispute. The policy, framed for 2024-27, contains provisions relating to the transfer and posting of persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

It says a person with disability should not be posted far from their residence if this creates difficulties in commuting. It also provides that an employee caring for a dependent daughter, son, parent, spouse, brother or sister with specified disability may be exempted from routine transfer or rotational transfer, subject to administrative constraints.

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Bank cites promotion, long posting

UCO Bank opposed Agrawal’s plea, arguing that its transfer policy required officers to be transferred after promotion. Agrawal had been promoted from Scale-I to Scale-II through an order dated April 1, 2026.

The bank also pointed out that he had remained posted at Baneti and nearby places in the Jaipur zone since January 2018 and had spent around eight years there. It argued that there was no malice or mala fide intention behind the transfer and that several officers had been transferred because of administrative requirements.

The high court, however, found that the bank had failed to demonstrate that it had properly considered the special policy while dealing with Agrawal’s representation. It described the September 8 rejection order as a “non-speaking order” because it did not explain why his request for retention or exemption under the ‘Equal Opportunity Policy’ had not been considered. It held that the order was arbitrary and discriminatory and violated Articles 14 (equality) and 16 (equality of opportunity in employment) of the Constitution.

“The Special Policy framed by the respondent-Bank is, therefore, not an act of charity but a statutory obligation. It has a binding force,” the court said, adding that the bank “cannot be allowed to frame a policy for public display and then act contrary to it”.

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‘Administrative constraints’ can’t defeat protection

The court acknowledged that transfer is ordinarily an incidence of service and courts generally do not interfere with transfer orders. But it said this principle is not absolute where a transfer violates legal rules or a binding policy, is arbitrary or falls within other grounds for judicial review.

It held that the bank’s special policy had binding force and was intended to provide reasonable accommodation to employees caring for persons with disabilities.

The expression “administrative constraints”, the court said, could not be treated as an omnibus or mechanical exception that defeated the protective purpose of the policy. Any departure from the exemption had to be based on “genuine, relevant and demonstrable administrative exigencies”.

The court found that the transfer order did not refer to the disability certificate, the special policy or the relevant caregiver provisions, calling it a “classic case of non-application of mind”. It said the circumstances were particularly serious because Agrawal’s brother required blood transfusions every 15 to 20 days.

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The judge also made it clear that Agrawal could not claim permanent immunity from transfer. It noted that he had already served at his present place for more than seven years. The bank could hence consider transferring him to another station where a vacancy existed, provided it first considered his circumstances and the special policy.

The high court quashed the May 16 transfer order and directed the bank to allow Agrawal to continue at his present posting until his case was reconsidered under the ‘Equal Opportunity Policy’ and in light of his brother’s medical condition and dependency.