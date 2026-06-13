Man loses Rs 80,000 after card gets stuck in ATM, SBI refunds amount now to pay for ‘mental agony’

The district consumer commission disputes redressal panel noted that the SBI refunded the amount only after the matter reached the forum. (AI-generated image)

A Delhi man who lost Rs 80,000 through unauthorised transactions after his SBI debit card got stuck in an ATM had to wait nearly 10 months and approach a consumer forum before the money was refunded. Taking note of the delay, a district consumer commission recently held the State Bank of India (SBI) deficient in service and directed it to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

A bench of Monika A Srivastava (president) and Kiran Kaushal (member) were hearing a complaint filed by one Sanjay Mishra, who alleged that Rs 80,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his account after his debit card got stuck in an ATM and that the amount was refunded only after prolonged follow-up and legal proceedings.