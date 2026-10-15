Car stolen, insurance claim rejected over delay in FIR: Man gets Rs 4.68 lakh payout

An East Delhi Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently held National Insurance Company liable for deficiency in service and directed it to pay Rs 4.68 lakh to a man for denying his insurance claim for a stolen car because of a delay in filing an FIR and passing information to the insurance company.

President Sukhvir Singh Malhotra and Member Ravi Kumar were hearing a complaint filed by a man whose insurance claim for his stolen car was denied because of a delay in filing the FIR and informing the insurance company about the theft.

“The law is well settled that mere delay of 4 days in informing the police and mere delay in informing the OP (insurance company) for 7 days does not tantamount to rejection of the claim of the man on account of such delay. Even otherwise, the delay is not much, and in any case, OP cannot decline the claim in toto even if there is some delay in informing the OP. The OP has rejected the claim in toto, which amounts to deficiency on the part of OP,” the September 25 order read