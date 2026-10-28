Car stolen, claim rejected over keys left in ignition, insurer liable to pay Rs 4.25 lakh

A man’s car was stolen after he left his keys in the ignition. Calling it gross negligence, the insurance company rejected his claim. However, a Delhi Consumer Commission held that a breach of policy conditions cannot automatically absolve the insurer’s liability and ordered a payout of Rs 4.25 lakh towards harassment, mental agony, and loss of time for the man.

President Sonica Mehrotra and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar observed that the vehicle theft resulted from an unforeseen event unrelated to the complainant. Therefore, the insurer will not be allowed to avoid its liability merely for a technical breach of the condition, they said.

On October 8, the commission held, “Undisputedly, there is no dispute that in terms of the insurance policy, the insured is required to take reasonable steps to safeguard the vehicle from loss or damage, but the circumstances of the case do not reflect any negligence or collusion in the commission of theft as observed above. The truck was duly parked in a parking lot, and no negligence can be presumed in this regard.”

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The order further added, “That non-settlement of genuine and just claim complainant is put to great hardship and repairable loss and injury as admittedly as per the investigation report filed on record by the opposite party (insurance company) that the financial condition of the complainant was not sound. Due to non-settlement of the claim, he has been put to untold misery.”

Keys left in ignition, car gets stolen

On September 21, 2020, at night, the complainant, while returning to his home, got his car robbed by 2-3 persons. On intimation, initially an eFIR was lodged, but later on, after the intervention of the concerned court, additionally section of IPC was also added in the FIR; still, the insurance company, despite receipt of Legal Notice, did not review the claim file and arbitrarily rejected the claim of the complainant under condition 5 of the Insurance Policy.

After hearing the arguments, court notice was issued wherein the insurance company appeared and filed a reply stating that the complaint was based on false and frivolous facts, and that the complainant had not come with clean hands and had suppressed and concealed material information, filed with mala fide and bad intention to cheat the insurance company by committing fraud and to extract undue advantage and gain.

The insurance company contended that there was no deficiency of service and the vehicle in question was under hypothecation with another bank and the financer is the just and proper party for proper adjudication of the case. The complainant failed to implead the financer in the array of the parties; therefore, the present complaint may be dismissed for non-joinder of necessary parties.

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The complainant, vide letter dated October 12, 2020, conveyed that he had left the key in the ignition of the vehicle, which was gross negligence on his part, and that there was deliberate and wilful gross negligence on the part of the complainant which has constituted theft and breach of Motor Policy condition no. 5, hence the repudiation is genuine, and he further prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

Complaint allowed

The commission held that the claim is maintainable in the eyes of law and the same is liable to be allowed since the policy in question had been issued after verification and the complainant is entitled to the claim amount. The commission also added, “It is a very well-settled issue of law that once the company has issued a policy to any person, then the company is liable to compensate the insured in

view of various Apex Court judgments.”

The commission directed the insurance company to pay the insured declared value of Rs 4 lakh to the complainant, and also ordered it to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 towards the cost of litigation to the complainant, inclusive of harassment, mental agony, and loss of time to the complainant.

Takeaway

Breach of any policy condition cannot absolve an insurer from avoiding his liability towards the insured unless the said breach is as fundamental as is found to have contributed to the incident giving rise to the insurance claim.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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