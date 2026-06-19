Car owner wins Rs 5,000 payout as RTO allots same registration number to another vehicle

The commission noted that the complainant's allegations remained unchallenged, leading it to conclude that the transport authorities either admitted the claim or had no defence to offer. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Punjab’s Ferozepur, has directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to assign a proper registration number to a car after finding that officials had allotted the same registration number to another vehicle.

The bench of president Kiranjit Kaur Arora and member Suman Khanna also awarded the complainant Rs 5,000 as consolidated compensation and litigation costs.

“The opposite parties did not care to contest the claim of the complainant and rebut the evidence led by him as aforesaid and as such, it can be concluded without any hesitation that either the opposite parties admit the claim of the complainant or have nothing to say in the matter,” the commission noted in its order dated May 25.