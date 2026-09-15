Insurance company denies rainwater damage claim for luxury car, owner wins Rs 2.02 lakh

Holding that an insurer cannot rely on policy exclusions that were never supplied to the insured, a Chhattisgarh District Consumer Commission directed the insurance company to pay Rs 1.75 lakh to a man whose luxury car was damaged by rainwater.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupma Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri also ordered the company to pay Rs 20,000 for mental agony and Rs 7,000 as litigation costs.

“Since the opposite party had not provided the complainant with a copy of the policy’s terms, conditions, and exclusions along with the insurance policy, those terms and conditions were not binding on the complainant. Therefore, it held that the opposite party could not have rejected the complainant’s insurance claim by relying on the exclusion clauses of the policy. The rejection of the claim on that basis was therefore not justified and amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party,” the commission said on August 24.