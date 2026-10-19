Car ‘breaks down again’ after waterlogging fix, Army officer wins Rs 50,000, free repair

A Delhi consumer commission has directed a car service centre to repair an Army officer’s waterlogged vehicle free of cost and pay Rs 50,000 in compensation and litigation expenses after it allegedly broke down again just weeks after repairs. The commission held that the gearbox’s failure within a month of delivery indicated that the car had not been properly repaired.

President Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South West, were hearing a complaint by Major Shimna M K against a dealer, the vehicle company and a private insurer seeking proper repairs to her waterlogged car, compensation for mental harassment and agony, and litigation expenses from the service centre, car manufacturer and insurer.

“The problem in gearbox within one month from the delivery of car after repair shows that car was not properly repaired,” the commission said on October 6, holding the service centre guilty of deficiency in service.

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She alleged that the service centre reduced its repair estimate without explanation and failed to obtain her consent for replacements. Evidence did not establish deficiency in service by the manufacturer or insurer.

Repair estimate went from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 3 lakh

The officer bought the vehicle on April 9, 2019, and renewed its insurance on June 13, 2021. The vehicle got partially submerged due to waterlogging in a parking lot in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, on July 28, 2021.

The initial repair estimate of Rs 6,79,092 was reduced to Rs 4.21 lakh and then Rs 3,61,403. She said the service centre did not explain the reductions or obtain consent before replacing parts not covered by insurance. The final invoice was Rs 3,61,403, the insurer paid Rs 3,40,263. The officer took delivery on January 21, 2022, and immediately alleged problems with the steering module and its connectivity system.

The vehicle broke down that day, with warning lights appearing on the dashboard. On February 9, 2022, the car stopped moving near Dhaula Kuan. It was towed to the workshop and remained there. The job card showed the engine started but the car would not move.

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The commission found that the service centre had not obtained consent for replacing consumable parts outside the policy. It said the service centre had a duty to check the engine and gearbox for waterlogging damage; the gearbox problem indicated inadequate repairs. The service centre had also not produced a job card explaining why the car would not move and had not contested the complaint.

The commission, however, rejected the grievance about carpet mats and parts beneath the seats, saying the officer should have checked their replacement at delivery.

Manufacturer, insurer not held liable

The commission found no expert report establishing a manufacturing defect. It referred to the two-year period from purchase for approaching the commission over such a defect and found no evidence of deficiency in service by the manufacturer.

It accepted the insurer’s survey report, which assessed damage at Rs 3,44,331. She had not shown shortcomings in the assessment. The insurer settled the claim on that basis and paid Rs 3,40,263 to the service centre.

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The commission directed the service center to repair the vehicle free of cost and deliver it to the officer. It also awarded Rs 50,000 for mental harassment, agony and litigation expenses. The service centre must comply within 45 days of receiving the order. Otherwise, the officer will be entitled to interest at six per cent per annum on the compensation and litigation expenses from the date of the order until realisation.

Takeaway

If your car develops problems after repairs, keep all estimates, invoices, inspection reports and communications with the service centre. Seek written explanations for changes in repair costs and document unresolved defects immediately.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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