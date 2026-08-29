CAPF rejects candidate for being ‘1 cm short’, Gauhati High Court orders to measure again

The petitioner had appealed against the rejection of his candidature, but the rejection order did not show that his height was re-measured while deciding the appeal, the court noted. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court has directed the authorities to measure the height of a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) constable candidate again after finding that his appeal against rejection for being “one centimetre short” was decided without a fresh measurement.

Justice Nelson Sailo was hearing the plea of the candidate challenging the rejection of his candidature for the post of constable (general duty) in the CAPF/rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles on the ground that his height was 164 cm instead of the required 165 cm.

“As per the PST (Physical Standard Test) rejection slip…, while rejecting the candidature of the petitioner for deficiency of height, it was indicated that he may prefer an appeal in writing before the appellate authority on the same day through the Presiding Officer. The petitioner admittedly preferred the appeal, but from the rejection of the appeal it is not discernible that his height was re-measured,” the court said on August 12.