Calcutta High Court orders re-test for CAPF candidate rejected over ‘winged scapula’

The petitioner moved the high court arguing that the RME Board failed to follow the proper guidelines, which required investigation of medical conditions and confirmatory tests. (AI-generated image)

Setting aside the Review Medical Examination (RME) Board’s decision declaring a candidate unfit for a constable post in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) due to a “winged scapula”, the Calcutta High Court has held that rejecting a candidate based solely on clinical findings violated mandatory guidelines. It ordered a fresh medical examination compliant with rules, requiring proper confirmatory tests and specialist opinions.

Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra was dealing with a plea of a candidate who applied for the post of constable (general duty-GD) under the CAPF through the 2025 examination.

“A decision on rejection must be taken with valid clinical findings fully justified and supported by corroboratory investigation reports and, if needed, the opinion of specialists. These are, therefore, in short, Guidelines which have been prescribed by the authorities to ensure that the RME, which is the last body available to the incumbent to prepare a report, especially if the incumbent is declared unfit and his candidature rejected,” the court said on August 4.