New CAPF Act against Constitution? Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response

The plea in the Supreme Court contends that the CAPF Act has the effect of negating a Supreme Court judgment using legislative means, which is in violation of the doctrine of separation of powers. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response to a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which allows the continued deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the forces.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the government on the plea by a group of officers who contended that the Act goes against a May 23, 2025, Supreme Court judgment in the case Sanjay Prakash vs Union of India.

The Supreme Court had said in the judgment that “keeping in mind the twin objectives of service mobility of the cadre officers of CAPF thereby removing stagnation on the one hand and the operational/functional requirement of the forces on the other hand, we are of the view that the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs upto the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years.”