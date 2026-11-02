‘Can’t be without roof’: Delhi High Court asks mother-in-law to shelter homeless widow

Since 2022, a woman has been caught in a bitter family property dispute that has left her without a home. After her husband’s death in November 2024, she was found living in a garage in East Delhi, without even a toilet or bathroom, surviving with a sofa, a single bed and a refrigerator in the cramped space. Now, the Delhi High Court has stepped in, directing her mother-in-law to accommodate her in the family house, holding that a woman cannot be left without a roof while her right to residence is being decided.

Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a plea by the woman, who challenged the rejection of her application seeking interim residence under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. She sought accommodation in the Trilokpuri house where she claimed to have lived with her late husband, Raju, while her mother-in-law occupied the ground floor.

“The petitioner cannot be left without a roof in the meantime while the application is decided… Clearly, the respondent number 1 (mother-in-law) cannot be permitted to take advantage of the flagrant breach on her part, of orders passed by this Court and thereby defeat the petitioner’s claim to a shared household. At least one floor of the same house is with the respondent number 1 (mother-in-law),” the court observed on October 27.

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The dispute began in 2022, when the woman and her husband were living on the fourth floor of the house. The mother-in-law had approached the authorities seeking their eviction under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Although an eviction order was initially passed, it was later set aside in appeal after the authorities noted that the petitioner’s husband was a co-owner of the property.

Power disconnection ‘forced’ couple to leave house

According to the petitioner, her mother-in-law got the electricity supply to the fourth floor disconnected on August 13, 2022, forcing the couple to leave. Her husband approached a civil court seeking restoration of water and electricity and protection against dispossession, but his plea and subsequent appeal were dismissed.

Justice Sachin Datta said a woman can proceed against her husband’s female relatives under the domestic violence law. Justice Sachin Datta said a woman can proceed against her husband’s female relatives under the domestic violence law.

The high court noted that the petitioner-woman was not a party to those proceedings and the orders could not determine her independent right to residence. After her husband’s death on November 16, 2024, she was substituted in his civil suit, which was withdrawn on May 28, 2025. Her mother-in-law also withdrew her own suit on August 7, 2025.

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The high court set aside the February 8, 2024, and January 7, 2025, orders rejecting her interim residence plea, noting that the eviction order against the couple had already been set aside by the divisional commissioner on March 17, 2023.

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It also clarified that a woman can proceed against her husband’s female relatives under the domestic violence law and that a shared household need not be owned by the husband. The court further noted that a domestic incident report dated November 18, 2023, recording her allegation of being forced out after the water and electricity supply was disconnected, had not been properly considered.

Protection officer finds woman living without toilet

The high court took note of a protection officer’s report dated May 23, 2025, which recorded that the woman had been living in a garage for around three months. During a visit on May 22, the officer found a sofa, a single bed, a refrigerator and a few utensils in the room. However, the furniture and refrigerator belonged to the garage owner, and there was no toilet or bathroom. The officer described her living conditions as bad.

The court was also informed that the fourth floor had been sold despite its interim orders dated May 22 and September 24, 2025, which had restrained the creation of third-party rights and directed the maintenance of status quo.

Taking note of this, the court said the mother-in-law could not be allowed to benefit from what it described as a “flagrant breach” of its orders and defeat the woman’s claim to a shared household. It also noted that at least one floor of the house remained with the mother-in-law.

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Directing interim relief, the high court ordered that the woman be accommodated on one of the floors within a week from October 28. The station house officer (SHO) of Trilokpuri Police Station was directed to visit the property and ensure she was given a suitable portion.

The mother-in-law was restrained from obstructing her entry, residence or access to basic amenities. The police must assist her in case of any obstruction. The SHO must also submit a compliance report to the metropolitan magistrate identifying the portion allotted to her. She was permitted to use the property’s existing electricity connection.

The high court restored her application for interim residence to the metropolitan magistrate for consideration, making it clear that the arrangement would remain subject to its outcome. It also clarified that its observations should not be treated as a final opinion on the merits of the dispute.