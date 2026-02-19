‘Can’t take U-turn after regularising’: Punjab and Haryana HC slams PUNGRAIN, orders full pay-scales to employees

In a setback to the Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd (PUNGRAIN), the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday dismissed all 10 connected Letters Patent Appeals (LPAs) filed by the Corporation and directed it to grant regular pay scales of Rs 10,300-34,800 + Rs 4,400 grade pay, along with all allowances and consequential benefits, to employees appointed between 2016 and 2017.

The Division Bench of Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda upheld the single judge’s order of August 12, 2025, in its entirety, calling the Corporation’s actions “arbitrary and discriminatory” and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Case background

The dispute centres on employees recruited through a transparent advertisement process issued by PUNGRAIN between 2009 and 2011. They were issued regular appointment letters in December 2016 and January 2017, following their service on contract. The Corporation’s Board of Directors had, in resolutions dated November 25, 2011, and July 28, 2016, adopted the state’s 2011 regularisation policy and decided that employees completing three years of service would be regularised.