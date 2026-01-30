Can’t spot accused in a crowded court? Kerala High Court upholds guilt despite complainant’s failure to identify accused

The Kerala High Court was dealing with a plea of man against the trial court conviction in cheque bounce case. (Image generated using AI)

In a cheque bounce case, the Kerala High Court has said that a complainant’s inability to physically identify an accused person in a packed courtroom during a trial is not a “fatal irregularity” and dismissed a man’s plea against conviction.

Justice G Girish was dealing with the convict’s revision plea in a cheque bounce case involving Rs 1.50 lakh.

He was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court, besides being slapped with the cheque amount.

Justice G Girish said that it is important to note that complainant was asked to identify persons in the court hall at a time when petitioner was standing on rear side of the court hall.

The accused-petitioner challenged the trial court’s conviction order, contending that the trial court failed to appreciate the situation, which shows the inability of the complainant to identify him, was a fatal irregularity that requires interference in revision.