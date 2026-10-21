Can’t ‘re-traumatise’: Karnataka High Court bars repeatedly examining girl in POCSO case

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that a child who has already been cross-examined at length in a sexual offence case cannot be repeatedly recalled for further questioning without strong reasons. Quashing an order allowing a second round of cross-examination of a minor girl in a pending POCSO case, the court said the accused’s right to a fair trial cannot come at the cost of further trauma to the child.

Justice M Nagaprasanna was hearing a petition filed by the girl’s mother challenging a special court order dated March 13, 2024. The special court had permitted the defence to recall the child for further cross-examination in the criminal case against her father.

“It would have been an altogether different circumstance if the victim had not been cross-examined at all. She has been cross-examined at length on various dates. Therefore, the order permitting recall of the victim for further cross-examination, on the very same instance or on the very same material would undoubtedly become abuse of the process of the law and would re-traumatize the child,” the high court observed on October 16.

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“When the victim before the Court is a child, the process of justice must never become another wound inflicted in the pursuit of justice,” it added, emphasising the need to protect child witnesses from the risk of further psychological distress.

The case arose from criminal proceedings initiated in 2022 over allegations against the girl’s father under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The high court’s ruling concerned the further cross-examination order, not the merits of the allegations.

Justice M Nagaprasanna held that repeatedly calling a POCSO case survivor for cross-examination would be an abuse of the process of law. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice M Nagaprasanna held that repeatedly calling a POCSO case survivor for cross-examination would be an abuse of the process of law. (Image enhanced using AI)

Child had already been cross-examined

The child was eight years old at the time of the alleged incident. On February 21, 2023, she appeared for cross-examination, but the defence did not question her. However, later the defence sought to recall witnesses. On June 16, 2023, the special court allowed the application concerning the child and another witness, imposing costs of Rs 1,000 per witness. The child was later cross-examined on several dates, and the process concluded on September 30, 2023.

The defence then sought another opportunity to question the girl through an application filed on March 4, 2024. It cited alleged omissions and admissions during the cross-examination of the child’s mother and sought to confront the child with certain videos and voice messages.

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The special court allowed the second application on March 13, 2024, imposing costs of Rs 2,500. The mother challenged the decision before the high court, which stayed the further cross-examination on April 4, 2024, while the petition was pending.

Fair trial, child protection

The high court examined Section 33(5) of the POCSO Act, which requires special courts to ensure that a child is not repeatedly called to testify. It clarified that the section does not impose an absolute bar on recalling a child witness. The provision must be balanced with an accused’s right to a fair trial. However, recall must be justified by strong, valid reasons and cannot be permitted mechanically.

The court also considered Section 311 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which empowers courts to summon or recall witnesses when their evidence is essential to a just decision. “It is well settled that the power conferred under Section 311 should be invoked by the court only to meet the ends of justice,” it stated.

The judge referred to precedents requiring recall applications to be bona fide, not routine requests for another chance to cross-examine. It stressed that judges must assess whether further evidence is genuinely necessary while respecting the legal protection against repeatedly bringing a child before court. The decision must turn on the circumstances, not an assumption that further questioning is always warranted in a particular case.

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The high court noted that the child had already been cross-examined at length. The proposed further questioning concerned the same alleged incident and material the defence wished to raise after the mother’s testimony.

“Victim was 8 years old at the time of the alleged incident and is today 12 years old. This Court cannot ignore the trauma a child would undergo, if there is a rehash of all that had happened on the date of the alleged incident, which would only retraumatize the child. The child would be put to psychological distress,” the court said, stressing that the right to a fair trial does not, by itself, justify recalling a child witness without sufficient grounds.

Allowing the mother’s petition, the high court quashed the special court’s March 13, 2024 order. The ruling concerns only the recall order, the underlying criminal allegations remain to be decided in accordance with law.