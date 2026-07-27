‘Can’t lathicharge just because there was agitation’: Supreme Court

Lathicharge scenes from the Tolstoy Marg area on July 20. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition over the Delhi Police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party protest last week.

A batch of petitions were mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who scheduled the matter for hearing tomorrow.

“Right to peaceful, lawful protest [is] absolutely guaranteed under the Constitution,” the court observed.

“So long as it is peaceful agitation, merely because there is agitation, there can’t be (lathi charge)…if there are excesses committed, it should be independently examined,” the court said, adding the concern was not confined to Delhi alone.

What was needed, the Supreme Court added, was uniformity in protocol across states, since “discipline [is] integral to [the] democratic process.”