‘Can’t grant every time’: Delhi court rejects Umar Khalid’s interim bail plea in February 2020 riots case

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed an application for interim bail filed by Umar Khalid in the February 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Khalid had sought a 15-day release to attend the 40th-day ritual (chehlum) of his late uncle and to visit and take care of his mother, who is set to undergo a surgery.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was dealing with an application moved under Section 483 (special powers of high court or court of session regarding bail) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhit (BNSS), read with Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Umar Khalid’s counsel, Sahil Ghai, submitted that though his household comprises his father, mother, and five sisters, his father is 71 and not in a position to attend and take care of his wife, i.e., the mother of the applicant.
It was further submitted that the mother of the applicant has been sick for quite a long time, was medically examined, and advised to undergo surgery for a lump excision.
Ghai submitted that four of Umar Khalid’s sisters are married and reside away from the parental home in different locations, and as the applicant is the eldest and the only son in the family, only he can take care of his mother before and after the surgery.
While denying bail, the court said that on previous occasions, as mentioned by counsel for the applicant, not only the applicant but other co-accused persons have been granted interim bail, and they never flouted the conditions imposed by the court, but it doesn’t mean that the court should grant bail on every occasion that the accused seeks the same.
It added that the court has to consider every fresh application on its own merits and would allow the same only when the grounds are reasonable.
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“Attending the Chehlum ceremony of his uncle is not necessary. Things would have been different if the ceremony were for a person who was in immediate relation to the applicant. Further, if the relation was so immediate and thick, the applicant would have asked for the release at the time of the death of his uncle only, and not now, after such a long time. Therefore, the Court doesn’t find this reason to be just,” the judge said.
The order further noted, “As far as the surgery of the mother of the applicant is concerned, the applicant has himself said that he has five sisters. Although, as per the applicant, his sisters do not live nearby, they are definitely expected to come for the help of their mother. Further, the father of the applicant is also there to take care of the mother of the applicant. Further, as said by the prosecution, the surgery is very simple, i.e., just for the removal of lumps, and there seems to be no actual requirement or help from the side of the applicant.”
State’s stand
Special Public Prosecutor Ayodhya Prasad opposed Umar Khalid’s application on the ground that the accused was just misusing the leniency of the court.
It is further submitted that earlier, the accused has been granted interim bail on many occasions when the reasons were found to be reasonable, but this time, the reasons as given by the accused are not at all reasonable.
Further, as far as attending the chehlum ceremony is concerned, the applicant’s uncle does not fall in the category of close relations, and it is not at all necessary for the accused to attend this ceremony.
He stated that other members of the family of the accused are there to do the formality of attending the ceremony.
Regarding Umar Khalid’s mother, he submitted that first of all, there are a number of persons i.e. sisters of the accused who can help their mother before and after the surgery and, secondly, the surgery is not a serious one and is just a minor surgery in which only local anesthesia is given and as such there is no need for the accused to attend to his mother.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More