Can’t ‘dilute’ duty to ex-wife: Jharkhand High Court grants Rs 20 lakh permanent alimony

Observing that a husband’s duty to maintain his wife cannot be diluted just because she lives with her parents or they have the means to support her, the Jharkhand High Court has directed a man to pay Rs 20 lakh as permanent alimony to his estranged wife. The couple married in February 2003 and got divorced in April 2016, about 13 years later.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad were hearing the appeal filed by a 47-year-old woman who was challenging the family court’s 2016 order, which allowed her husband’s plea to end their marriage.

“The duty to maintain a wife rests primarily on the husband, in case she is not earning for herself, and cannot be diluted on the ground that she is presently living with her parents or that her parents have means to assist her,” the court said on October 9.

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The couple got married in 2003. It was claimed that the marriage was without any dowry, and that the wife stayed just for 24 hours at her marital home and later on accompanied her husband to his workplace.

Later, the wife allegedly insisted on returning to her parental home and the husband’s parents were called. They brought back the wife to her marital home in Jamshedpur after one and a half months. After this, the wife’s father filed a case alleging cruelty.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad found that the wife was willing to accept the divorce decree if she received permanent alimony. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad found that the wife was willing to accept the divorce decree if she received permanent alimony.

‘Ill-tempered, depressed’

The man claimed that the wife was ill-tempered and practically depressed on account of the negative attitude of her own parents and family members. He added that her parents refused to talk to her and due to this, she would get depressed and even tried killing herself twice. However, he said he managed to save her.

It was also alleged that the wife avoided doing kitchen work and the man’s mother, aged 79, was compelled to do the entire household work.

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In 2008, the husband moved the family court for divorce on the grounds of cruelty, which was allowed by the court in 2016. Aggrieved, the wife moved the high court with this appeal.

The husband remarried on July 10, 2018, and, according to his affidavit before the high court, was living with his second wife and mother in his ancestral home.

The woman, represented by advocate Jitendra Nath Upadhyay, submitted that since the husband has remarried, the estranged couple agreed to a settlement by way of permanent alimony.

The man, represented by advocate Dilip Kumar Karmakar, stated that there was no chance of mediation or re-union since the husband has remarried, and only the question of alimony remains to be resolved.

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2 sides of human story: Court

The court highlighted that in every proceeding of determination of alimony, there are two sides to a human story: that of the wife and the husband. It emphasised that each of the spouses brings a version shaped by their experiences, grievances and perceptions. “It is the duty of the court to assess these narratives not mechanically but pragmatically, and to arrive at a conclusion that is grounded in both evidence and social reality,” it observed.

The court interacted with both spouses and found that the wife was willing to accept the divorce decree if she received permanent alimony, while the husband claimed that he lacked the financial capacity to pay.

The court noted that the husband’s gross monthly salary was around Rs 47,498, while his monthly take-home pay after deductions was Rs 34,372. It also considered the wife’s age, her lack of an independent source of income, her future needs and the husband’s financial obligations.

The court found that Rs 20 lakh would be a fair and reasonable permanent alimony after considering the monthly salary of the husband, his obligations, and the reasonable requirements of the estranged wife.

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“This amount balances the financial capacity of the husband with the legitimate entitlement of the wife to secure the future of the appellant-wife, who has no other source of income other than the amount of alimony so received from the respondent husband for her livelihood and sustenance,” it added.