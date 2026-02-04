‘Can’t deny chance to be by mother’s side during surgery’: Delhi High Court grants interim bail to man involved in 27 cases

The Delhi High Court observed that the petitioner’s mother cannot be expected to keep suffering, waiting for a knee transplant till the conclusion of his son's trial. (Image is created using AI)

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to a man for six weeks despite the state claiming his involvement in 27 other cases, observing that a son should not be denied the “opportunity” to be by his mother’s side during her surgery, even if there are other relatives to take care of her.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the man’s plea, who was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 and was in jail for around five years, suspecting the “truthfulness” of those 27 cases.

“Merely because mother has other relatives to take care of does not mean that son be denied an opportunity to be by her side,” the court observed.