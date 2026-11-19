The Calcutta High Court has directed a husband to pay his wife Rs 70,000 per month as maintenance, setting aside an executing court’s order that had limited the amount to Rs 35,000. The wife was entitled to Rs 35,000 under proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act and another Rs 35,000 as alimony pendente lite (temporary alimony) in the matrimonial suit.

Executing courts are authorised to enforce and carry out a court’s order so the winning party receives the relief granted. The high court also clarified that executing courts cannot go beyond the original orders they are required to enforce, or reinterpret them according to their own understanding.

Justice Dr Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee said the two amounts were payable separately, as the matrimonial court had already clarified that the second amount was in addition to the first. “The impugned order and judgment passed in Criminal Revision by learned Additional Session Judge and the impugned order passed in connection with Miscellaneous Execution case passed by learned Judicial Magistrate, which pertains to the observation that the opposite party herein is liable to make payment of only Rs 35,000 per month to the petitioner and not Rs 70,000 is hereby set aside,” the November 18 order read.

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Total maintenance Rs 70,000

The wife initiated proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act in the trial court in 2001 and the matter proceeded to the appellate court. In the appeal, the court directed the husband on April 2019 to pay Rs 15,000 per month towards alternative accommodation, Rs 20,000 per month as monetary relief and Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Thus, the proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act resulted in monetary relief of Rs 35,000 per month, apart from the compensation amount.

Justice Dr Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee described the executing court’s order as ‘perverse’ and ‘cryptic’. Justice Dr Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee described the executing court’s order as ‘perverse’ and ‘cryptic’.

The wife had also filed a suit seeking dissolution of marriage in 2015 and was ultimately granted a monthly maintenance of Rs 35,000. The additional distinct judge clarified that the Rs 35,000 awarded in the matrimonial suit was in addition to the amount payable under the Domestic Violence Act. However, despite these orders, the husband did not pay the combined Rs 70,000 per month.

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The wife initiated two execution proceedings before the judicial magistrate in 2024 to enforce the two maintenance orders. The executing magistrate, however, by an order of May 2025, held that the husband was liable to pay only Rs 35,000 per month and that the wife could not claim Rs 35,000 under each proceeding independently.

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Later, the wife filed a revision application claiming that the courts have granted her Rs 70,000 as maintenance in total and not Rs 35,000.

‘Executing court can’t alter order’

The high court described the executing court’s order as “perverse” and “cryptic”, observing that an executing court has no power to go beyond the original order of maintenance or review or interpret it in its own way. “Such a court must execute the decree as it stands without changing its terms or assuming the role of a trial court to substitute its own view,” it added.

The court accordingly affirmed the additional district judge’s order of November 2023, which clarified that the Rs 35,000 awarded as alimony pendente lite in the matrimonial suit was in addition to the amount ordered by the judicial magistrate in the Domestic Violence Act proceedings.