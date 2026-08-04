‘Can’t curtail liberty because of another accused’: Doctor seeks bail in Rs 700-crore medical fraud

“The liberty of one accused cannot be curtailed because of the conduct allegedly attributable to another.” This is what Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, the former head of office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), has submitted in his bail plea before a Delhi court in the alleged Rs 700 crore medical procurement fraud.

Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga was arrested by the Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in the case in June apart from former Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) chief Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and former CPA Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra.

In his bail plea, Dr Ranga has referred to Rajiv Rangila, a supplier who is accused of manipulating tenders and is said to be absconding in the case. He also said that he followed the official protocol and took all decisions following a go-ahead from Dr Aggarwal, the former DGHS chief.

Dr Ranga’s bail plea moved by advocate Vijay Bishnoi on July 30 has stated, “That the prosecution in their judicial remand application sought continued detention on the grounds that forensic examination of electronic devices is pending, replies from government departments and banks are awaited, financial transactions are being scrutinised, the money trail is under investigation and one alleged co-accused is absconding. That these are investigative processes entirely within the control of the investigating agency and do not require the continued incarceration of the applicant/ accused.”

It added, “…that the allegations that another accused is absconding cannot, by itself, justify denial of bail to the present applicant/accused. That there is no allegation that the applicant has attempted to assist the absconding accused or obstruct the investigation in any manner. That liberty of one accused cannot be curtailed because of the conduct allegedly attributable to another.”

In his bail application, Ranga defended his role in the decision-making process. He cited how the HOO, CPA, submits a file before the DGHS for the grant of the final administrative approval. He mentioned that only after a receipt of an approval from the DGHS does the file return to the HOO, CPA, who then forwards the same to the Medical Officer In-charge (MO In-charge) for preparation of the supply order in favour of the successful bidder.

“That the aforesaid procedure is the established and uniform practice followed by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) in all procurement matters. That the procurement files relating to the present case were also processed strictly in accordance with the said standard procedure. That at no stage did the applicant/accused exercise any independent or unilateral authority outside the prescribed administrative and financial workflow,” the bail plea stated.

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“…the entire process is carried out through multiple levels. of administrative, financial and technical scrutiny, and no individual officer exercises exclusive control over the processing or payment of bills,” it added.

The bail plea will be heard by Special Judge (ACB) Vidya Prakash of Rouse Avenue Court on August 6 and the ACB is expected to file a reply to the bail application. The ACB is being represented by Chief Public Prosecutor Pramod Kumar in court.

According to the agency, Rangila is a key conspirator in the case pertaining to medical procurement fraud within Delhi’s Health department.

The alleged irregularities in the fraud case first came to light in May when the Vigilance department conducted raids after receiving complaints at the offices of the CPA, which is the nodal agency responsible for procuring and supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities. Tender specifications and terms were allegedly drafted to favour chosen firms and fake companies were put on records to create confusion.

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The probe in the case began with a Vigilance department complaint that was converted into an FIR on June 2, and revolves around widespread irregularities, manipulated tenders, and the siphoning of public funds meant for medicines, surgical items, and hospital equipment. The first arrest in the case came on June 18, almost two weeks before Rangila allegedly fled from the country.