‘Can’t condemn forever’: Court slams denial of passport over 15-year-old ‘untraceable’ FIR

The Himachal Pradesh High Court ruled that a man could not be permanently condemned just because a FIR was filed against him. (AI Generated Image)

Setting aside a 15-year-old FIR for theft, the Himachal Pradesh High Court observed that a man cannot be “condemned forever” just because a case had been lodged against him and never acted upon. The pending FIR had even led to the rejection of his passport application.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was on July 13 hearing a plea filed by the man seeking to quash the FIR as no legal proceedings had taken place since its registration, and the case records were untraceable at the police station and trial court.

“No proceedings are being conducted against the petitioner, and only the FIR is shown to be pending against the petitioner, which would not be taken to the logical conclusion in the absence of the record. The petitioner cannot be condemned forever simply because an FIR was lodged against him, and the continuation of the FIR cannot be permitted,” the order stated.