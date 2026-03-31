‘Can’t allow misery to be elongated any further’: Punjab and Haryana HC criticises 32-year delay in murder convict’s appeal

In a strongly worded order that pulls up the jail and legal aid machinery, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has condoned a staggering delay of 11,740 days in filing an appeal by a man who has already spent 32 years behind bars in Haryana for a 1992 murder.

A bench of Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor last week expressed grave concern over the prolonged incarceration of the convict, Ramesh, without any appeal being filed on his behalf.

“It is a matter of concern that despite such a long period of incarceration, no appeal was filed on behalf of the applicant-appellant. The jail authorities ought to have taken steps to get the appeal filed if the appellant was not able to file his appeal himself,” the bench observed.

The judges added, “We cannot allow the misery to be elongated any further by following the routine procedure of granting time to the State to file reply in the matter… For any delay attributed to the Jail authorities or the legal aid defence mechanism, the applicant-appellant cannot be made to suffer.”

The court admitted the appeal (CRA-D-431-2026) and directed the trial court record to be summoned. The matter has been listed for regular hearing before an appropriate bench on May 2.

The appeal was filed only after the deputy superintendent of the Karnal district prison forwarded Ramesh’s request to the High Court Legal Services Committee in March 2026. The committee assigned the case to legal aid counsel Sanjeev Sharma, who discovered the massive delay while preparing the papers.

Sharma appeared for Ramesh and successfully argued the application to condone the delay.

Clarification sought from Karnal DLSA secretary

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The bench also issued a specific direction to the Karnal District Legal Services Authority secretary, asking him to file a clarification on why no appeal was filed earlier and whether appropriate applications had been moved in other connected matters. The registry has been told to communicate the order to the secretary through the member secretary of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority.

Ramesh was convicted on November 19, 1993, by the Karnal sessions judge in Sessions Case No. 51 of 1992 (FIR No. 92 dated February 28, 1992, Sadar Karnal police station) under Section 302, read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 (with six months’ additional rigorous imprisonment in default).

According to the appeal filed through Sanjeev Sharma, the incident took place on the evening of February 27, 1992. The prosecution alleged that Ramesh and his father Phool Singh attacked Pritam Singh, son of Hakam Singh, with a knife over previous enmity. Pritam Singh died on the way to a hospital. The alleged eyewitnesses were Partap Singh (brother of the deceased) and Narayan Singh.

The grounds of appeal highlight serious contradictions in the prosecution’s story and claim false implication due to a prior kidnapping case. About a year earlier, Pritam Singh and one Subhash had allegedly kidnapped Ramesh’s sister. Both were chargesheeted but later acquitted, giving the prosecution witnesses a motive to falsely implicate the family, the appeal contends.

Key points raised in the appeal

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• Inconsistent timings of the occurrence given by the two eyewitnesses (7-8 pm vs 7-7.30 pm vs 6.30-7 pm), while sunset on the day was at 6.26 pm.

• Neither witness made any attempt to physically intervene to save Pritam Singh.

• The trial court allegedly failed to appreciate that the motive was a “double-edged sword” and that the prosecution had not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Ramesh has already served 32 years and 10 days in custody as per the certificate dated November 4, 2025.

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Separate applications for the suspension of the sentence and a stay on fine recovery were also filed but are yet to be decided.