‘Cannot be compromised’: Rajasthan HC steps in as couple faces death threats for marrying against family wishes

The Rajasthan High Court was hearing the couple's plea alleging they married but were facing threat by their family members.

Written by: Aamir Khan
5 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 07:09 PM IST
Rajasthan High Court runaway couple marriage threat protectionThe Rajasthan High Court was hearing a young couple's plea claiming threat to their lives by their family members.
When a matter involving a couple that married against their family’s wishes reached the Rajasthan High Court, it not only granted them protection but also highlighted the established constitutional principle of not depriving any individual of their life or personal liberty except in line with the prescribed rules.

Justice Farjand Ali was hearing the plea of the young couple who claimed to have recently married and began to live together, but alleged they were being targeted by their family members for going against their wishes and faced “threat to their lives and personal liberty”.

Also Read | ‘Miya biwi raazi, nahi maan raha qazi’: Why Rajasthan High Court dissolved this Muslim couple’s marriage

‘Right to life guaranteed in Constitution’

“Right to life and personal liberty is a fundamental right guaranteed to every individual under the Constitution, and the same cannot be compromised under any circumstances. No person can be deprived of his or her life or personal liberty except in accordance with the procedure established by law,” the court observed on January 23.

The judge went on to underscore that the “apprehension relating to life and personal liberty, if asserted, deserves to be examined by the competent authority”.

Crucially, the judge opined that the assessment of threat perception and the necessity of protection were matters falling within the domain of the police authorities, “who are duty bound to ensure maintenance of law and order and to prevent any person from taking the law into his or her own hands”.

Rajasthan High Court ruling on couple's plea Rajasthan High Court ruling on a couple’s plea alleging threat to their lives had commentary on the individual’s life and liberty under the Constitution.

Examination, ruling

After examining the facts brought on record, the court allowed the petition, while directing the couple to appear before the superintendent of police concerned within 10 days and submit a representation “clearly indicating the persons from whom they apprehend threat or harm”.

“Upon such appearance, the Superintendent of Police concerned shall afford an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and, if deemed necessary, to the concerned private respondents, examine the grievance, deliberate over the issue and calibrate the threat perception and, if the circumstances so warrant, pass appropriate orders in accordance with law so as to ensure that no harm is caused to the petitioners by the private respondents by taking law into their own hands,” the order read.

Also Read | Against parents’ will: Why Rajasthan High Court refused 16-year-old’s abortion at 26 weeks

‘No definitive finding’

Justice Ali, however, clarified that he had not recorded any definitive finding when it came to the legitimacy of the relationship claimed by the couple or the validity of their purported marriage or the genuineness of the documents they had relied upon.

All such aspects, the court said, were to remain open for enquiry and investigation by the competent authority.

“It is further made clear that any observation made herein shall not affect any civil or criminal proceedings, if any, pending or to be initiated in accordance with law,” the order added.

Why high courts the best fora for runaway couples?

The Indian Express had earlier spoken to advocate Utkarsh Singh, who specialises in such cases and has successfully secured protection for several such couples from courts, to understand the legal challenges surrounding live-in relationship couples and their safety.

According to the lawyer, whether a live-in couple intends to marry or not becomes crucial in such cases.

Also Read | High courts best forum for runaway couples intending to marry: Lawyer on unmarried, live-in couples seeking protection in courts

“If they say that they are living together and they are seeking an order of protection against society, and they have an intent to marry, then the high court is the best possible forum to go and seek protection,” he said.

Referring to the landmark verdict in Shakti Vahini v. Union of India, he continued, “Special cells are to be created in every district to protect the well-being of these couples. So, the forum has now, by the virtue of this judgement, shifted from the high court to the special cell, which has to be headed either by the DCP (deputy commissioner of police) or a senior level officer.”

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is the Head-Legal Project for Indian Express Digital, based in New Delhi. With 15 years of professional experience, Aamir's background as a legal professional and a veteran journalist allows him to bridge the gap between complex judicial proceedings and public understanding.

 

