Brussels-Chandigarh flight cancelled last moment, Army officer wins Rs 1.12 lakh

A district consumer commission in Punjab has directed IndiGo to pay Rs 1.12 lakh to an Army officer after the airline cancelled his Brussels-Chandigarh flight days before departure, forcing him and his family, including their 14-month-old child, to allegedly purchase expensive last-minute tickets from Amsterdam because their visas were expiring.

President Kuljit Pal Singh and member Ranvir Kaur held Indigo liable for unfair trade practice, observing that they had not arranged an alternative flight for the complainant, his wife, and their infant.

“It is very much possible for the OP to arrange the alternative flight for the complainant and his wife from Amsterdam through their own carrier, i.e., Indigo Airlines. Therefore, it is proved that it is an unfair trade practice on the part of the OP that they have not arranged the alternative flight for the complainant and his wife and their infant,” the order dated July 8 read.