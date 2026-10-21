Cancelled flight makes him ‘miss key business deal’, cloth trader wins Rs 40,000 from airline

A Bengaluru Consumer Commission has directed a private airline to pay Rs 40,000 in compensation and litigation costs to a silk trader whose Delhi-Bengaluru flight was cancelled, allegedly disrupting his travel plans and causing him to miss a business meeting. The passenger claimed the disruption cost him a Rs 3 lakh business opportunity involving a bulk procurement deal worth around Rs 8 lakh. He also claimed that he had to book an alternative flight for Rs 24,470 and incur hotel expenses of Rs 17,936 in Gurgaon.

President K Shivaram and member Rekha Sayannavar of the III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order while deciding a complaint filed by Bengaluru resident V Divakar against the airline. He sought compensation for business loss and harassment, ticket refund with interest, and reimbursement of additional expenses.

“The complainant was subjected to inconvenience and disruption of his scheduled travel. It amounts to deficiency of service and unfair trade practice. Further, refund of the ticket amount, though relevant original payment mode, does not by itself completely compensate the complainant for the inconvenience and hardship suffered by him on account of the cancellation of the scheduled flight,” the commission said on September 25.

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According to the complaint, Divakar booked a Delhi-Bengaluru flight on October 15, 2025, to travel on December 5, by paying Rs 8,095. He alleged that when he reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, he learnt that the flight had been cancelled without prior notice. He further claimed that the airline did not arrange an alternative flight or make adequate arrangements for his onward journey.

Loss of business opportunity

Divakar, who runs a clothing business, informed the commission that the journey was connected to the bulk procurement of silk and sarees, and he was due to attend a business meeting involving a transaction valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh.

He claimed that missing the meeting due to the airline’s fault cost him a confirmed business opportunity worth Rs 3 lakh. He sought compensation for the alleged business loss, mental agony, harassment, and loss of goodwill, along with reimbursement of expenses arising from the cancellation.

Divakar said he booked a flight on December 5 for travel to Bengaluru on December 7, paying Rs 24,470. He also claimed that he had to stay in Gurgaon for two days while arranging his onward journey, incurring hotel expenses of Rs 17,936.

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The airline contested the complaint, denying deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It said the flight had been cancelled for operational reasons and maintained that the passenger had been informed immediately.

It submitted that the booking involved a fare of Rs 29,400 and an additional Rs 694 towards seat charges. According to the airline, the entire amount had been refunded on December 8, 2025, to the source of payment, the travel agent’s account.

Why commission denied full claim

The commission noted that the refund supported the contention that the originally scheduled journey had not taken place and that the passenger had suffered inconvenience because of the cancellation.

However, it found that Divakar had not submitted hotel bills, restaurant receipts or other supporting documents to establish the additional expenses he claimed. He had also not produced business accounts, invoices, correspondence or other documentary material to establish the alleged loss of income or business opportunity.

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The commission held that the claimed monetary losses could not be awarded purely on the basis of assertions. Nevertheless, it concluded that the disruption of the passenger’s scheduled travel amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

Considering the circumstances and hardship suffered, the commission awarded Rs 30,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. The airline was directed to pay the total Rs 40,000 within 45 days of the order. If it fails to comply within that period, the amount will attract interest at 9 per cent per annum until realisation.

Takeaway

Passengers facing flight cancellations should preserve their booking confirmations, cancellation messages, alternative flight tickets, hotel bills and business records to support compensation claims.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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