Canadian study visa promise ‘fake’, student wins Rs 12.5 lakh from consultancy

Due to evasive replies from the consultancy, the complainant independently verified her admission status with the institution and learnt that no record existed in her name. (AI-generated image)

The Chandigarh consumer commission has ordered a visa consultancy firm to refund Rs 12.35 lakh and pay compensation to a student on finding the firm liable for deficiency in service after failing to secure a promised Canadian study visa and admission despite collecting the hefty sum.

Commission president Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma were hearing the plea of Hoshiarpur resident Aastha Saini, 21, and found that the firm had issued documents showing that admission had been secured, even though the concerned Canadian institution later confirmed that no admission record existed in the student’s name.

Outlining the conduct of the firm and its representative, the consumer body held in its order on June 29 that the parties had “failed to complete the promised services and thereafter not refunding the amount clearly amounts to deficiency in service as well as unfair trade practice.”