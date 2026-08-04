Canada bought branded jacket ‘ruined’ at dry cleaner, Punjab man wins Rs 63,000 payout

A consumer commission in Punjab has held a dry-cleaning firm guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to pay Rs 63,494 to a customer after his branded jacket purchased in Canada was allegedly returned in a damaged condition.

President S K Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath directed it to pay Rs 53,494, the value equivalent of 795 Canadian Dollars, the purchase price of the jacket, along with Rs 10,000 towards compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

“Non-payment of 795 Canadian Dollars despite agreeing to pay the same to the complainant being the price of the damaged jacket, amounts to deficiency in service on the part of the OPs for which the complainant also deserves compensation for mental agony and harassment,” the order read.

‘Jacket damaged’

The complainant stated that he had handed over his branded jacket and sweater for dry-cleaning. According to the complainant, the jacket had been purchased in Canada for 795 Canadian Dollars. The dry cleaner assured him that the garments would be returned soon. However, when he visited the shop on the promised date, he was allegedly informed that the clothes were still wet and would be delivered to his residence.

The complainant alleged that the garments were never delivered and, when he later visited the shop, he found the jacket completely destroyed, wet and stained. He refused to accept it. According to the complaint, the dry cleaner admitted its mistake and promised to reimburse the equivalent of 795 Canadian Dollars within a week. The complainant alleged that despite a legal notice, no payment was made, prompting the consumer complaint.

The opposite parties failed to file their written statement within the statutory period, following which their right to do so was struck off. “Although the Ops appeared through counsel on 14.10.2025 but thereafter neither the written statement was filed nor body appeared on behalf of the OPs,” the commission noted.

Relying on the complainant’s evidence, the commission held that the failure to reimburse the customer despite admitting liability amounted to deficiency in service. “To ascertain the amount equivalent to 795 Canadian Dollars, we have downloaded the information from the internet, as per which the amount comes to Rs 53,493.96 (rounded off to Rs.53,494). So the complainant is entitled to Rs.53,494 from the Ops alongwith reasonable amount of compensation for mental agony and harassment,” the commission observed.

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It therefore directed to pay the amount alongwith Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment as well as litigation expenses.

“In view above facts and peculiar circumstances, the complaint is partly allowed and OPs are directed to make payment of Rs.53,494 (the amount equivalent to 795 Canadian Dollars as on today), within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of free certified copy of this order, failing which the aforesaid amount shall carry interest @ 6% per annum thereafter. The OPs are also directed to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant towards compensation for mental agony and harassment as well as litigation expenses,” the order read.

Takeaway

If a service provider damages an item, admits responsibility, but fails to compensate the customer, it amounts to deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act. In such cases, consumer commissions can direct reimbursement of the item’s value, along with compensation.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.