Can you join central armed forces after removing tattoo? Calcutta High Court answers

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a man opposing rejection of his candidature for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) even after he removed the tattoo and dismissed his plea stating that that his rejection is right.

google-preferred-btn
The health condition of the candidate including tattoo marks needs to be assessed considering the situation which was existing on the date of detailed medical examination, said the Calcutta High Court.The health condition of the candidate including tattoo marks needs to be assessed considering the situation which was existing on the date of detailed medical examination, said the Calcutta High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that a candidate’s medical fitness must be assessed with reference to the condition existing on the date of the detailed medical examination, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) aspirant who sought appointment after removing a tattoo post medical examination.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya was hearing a plea of one Jhantu Sarkar opposing rejection of his candidature even after he removed the tattoo and ruled that removal of a tattoo after being declared unfit in the detailed medical examination, and before the review medical examination is according to the law under the applicable recruitment medical guidelines.

“If there is an anomaly in Detailed Medical Examination candidate has a right to prefer review before the concerned medical board but removal of tattoo after Detailed Medical Examination and prior to Review Medical Examination in pursuit of being declared medically fit is found to be not permissible,” the court said on January 21, referring to its own verdict dated January 2 in a similar matter.

The Calcutta High Court said that the removal of tattoo after detailed medical examination and prior to review medical examination in pursuit of being declared medically fit is not permissible. The Calcutta High Court said that the removal of tattoo after detailed medical examination and prior to review medical examination in pursuit of being declared medically fit is not permissible. (Image enhanced using AI)
Also Read | Tattoo regret? How to choose a removal service

Observations

In the present case, the petitioner appeared in the detailed medical examination (DME) on November 29, 2025 with a tattoo.

Removed the tattoo on December 1, 2025 and appeared for review medical examination (RME) on December 4, 2025.

The health condition of the candidate including tattoo marks needs to be assessed considering the situation which was existing on the date of detailed medical examination.

Removal of tattoo after detailed medical examination and prior to review medical examination in pursuit of being declared medically fit is not permissible.

Story continues below this ad

The facts of the present case were identical to Rahul Bari on January 2 this year where the court had already declined relief.

The Delhi High Court decision in Deepak Yadav case in 2024 was based on different recruitment guidelines, and in that case the tattoo had been removed before the first medical examination, not after.

The Supreme Court’s order in Dharmvir Singh case in 2019 related to a medical condition requiring expert reassessment and had no application to tattoo-related disqualification.

Also Read | Tattoos as timeless tales: From skin to soul, GenZ unveils an artistic journey of self-expression

Background

The petitioner had participated in the recruitment process for appointment as a general duty constable under the CAPFs.

Story continues below this ad

As part of the selection process, he underwent a DME on November 29, 2025.

During the DME, medical authorities declared him unfit after noticing the presence of a tattoo on his right forearm, which was impermissible under the revised guidelines for recruitment medical examination in CAPFs and Assam Rifles (May 2015).

Subsequently, the petitioner underwent tattoo removal therapy on December 1, 2025, and appeared before the RME on December 4, 2025.

However, the review medical board again declared him unfit, noting the presence of a superficial burn mark on the right forearm caused by the removal process.

Story continues below this ad

Challenging the review medical report dated December 4, 2025, Sarkar approached the high court seeking a direction to the authorities to consider him for appointment.

Also Read | ‘A marker of identity’: Inside the world of India’s indigenous tattoo traditions

Petitioner’s arguments

Advocates Tanuka Basu, Shamayem Fasih, Tanmoy Chakraborty and Akash Das, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the tattoo had already been removed prior to the review medical examination.

The counsel submitted that the rejection was overly technical and defeated the purpose of review.

The counsel submitted that the medical authorities should consider the candidate’s fitness at the stage of review of the medical examination and not rigidly adhere to the condition existing on the date of the first examination.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Tattoo removal after medical exam not permissible, rules Calcutta High Court, junks plea of armed forces candidate

Centre’s stand

Advocates Samarjit Roy Chaudhury, Rahul Sarkar, Dipika Sarkar and Swarnwarshi Poddar, appearing for the Centre opposed the petition.

They submitted that the petitioner admittedly had a tattoo on November 29, 2025, the date of the detailed medical examination.

The counsel said that medical eligibility must be judged as per the condition prevailing on the date of the DME.

Subsequent removal of a tattoo cannot improve a candidate’s position in review medical examination, said the counsel.

Story continues below this ad

They argued that the issue was squarely covered by a recent judgment of the Calcutta High Court dated January 2, 2026, in Rahul Bari v Union of India & Ors., involving identical facts.

Allowing such post-examination corrections would undermine the uniformity and integrity of the recruitment process, submitted the counsel.

Also Read | Rs 3,897Cr default: Calcutta High Court says mere quantum of loan can’t restrict travel abroad, junks look out circular

Decision

The court dismissed the plea holding that the petitioner was not entitled to be considered fit for appointment as constable under CAPFs.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Republic Day shock: MP school students served midday meal on torn notebook pages
Republic Day shocker: MP school students served midday meal on scraps of paper, torn notebook pages
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Republic Day shock: MP school students served midday meal on torn notebook pages
Republic Day shocker: MP school students served midday meal on scraps of paper, torn notebook pages
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi in action during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Ravi Bishnoi makes an impact after a tweak in his bowling action
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ravi Bishnoi makes an impact after a tweak in his bowling action
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi in action during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Why the Indian team will be tough to read this World Cup, according to Morne Morkel
India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement