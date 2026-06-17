Can you eat home food at a restaurant citing health? Mumbai court says no

The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said it was for the restaurant to decide if it would allow outside food on its premises or not. (Image generated using AI)

Can a person eat home-cooked food in a restaurant for health reasons? A Mumbai consumer court weighed in on this question and dismissed a plea filed by a woman who had complained that a restaurant refused to let her mother-in-law eat home-cooked food on its premises.

The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission noted that a pathology report cited by the customer to show that her mother-in-law was advised to eat home food did not disclose any ailment or any dietary advice from a medical practitioner regarding not eating outside food.

“Therefore, there is no cogent material on record to establish that consumption of restaurant food was medically prohibited or that permission to consume outside food was medically indispensable,” the commission said in its order on Tuesday, adding that it was for the restaurant to decide if it would allow outside food or not.