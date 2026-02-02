Can you claim medical reimbursement for treatment in non-empanelled hospital? Punjab and Haryana High Court answers

Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the organisation concerned to pay the full amount of Rs 20.30 lakh to the petitioner. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed an organisation concerned to reimburse over Rs 20 lakh to a retired employee for the emergency heart transplant of his son, observing that preservation of human life is “instinctive” and retains the “highest priority”.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was hearing the man’s plea, whose son died during a heart transplant surgery in a non-empanelled hospital after no donor was available at empanelled hospitals, seeking full reimbursement of Rs 20.30 lakh.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar found that the petitioner’s son died the next day of his surgery in a non-empanelled hospital. (image is enhanced using AI) Justice Harpreet Singh Brar found that the petitioner’s son died the next day of his surgery in a non-empanelled hospital. (image is enhanced using AI)

“Not only is the preservation of human life instinctive, but it also forms a part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India; therefore, it shall always retain the highest priority,” the court observed.