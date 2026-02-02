Can three-year-old hold two passports? Telangana High Court quashes overstay fines in major citizenship ruling

The Telangana High Court was dealing with a plea of a three-year-old against the refusal to issue an exit permit for travel to the United Kingdom. (Image generated using AI)

While hearing a case over the dual citizenship of a three-year-old boy, the Telangana High Court recently held that the statutory right of an Indian citizen by descent cannot be overridden by executive instructions or immigration guidelines until the person becomes a major.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka was hearing a plea of a minor’s mother, against the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office directing the surrender of his Indian passport and paying overstay fines for holding both an Indian and British passport.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka said that the requirement of renunciation arises only upon attaining full age. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka said that the requirement of renunciation arises only upon attaining full age. (Image enhanced using AI)

“During minority, the statutory right of citizenship cannot be curtailed by executive instructions or administrative guidelines,” the court observed.