Can three-year-old hold two passports? Telangana High Court quashes overstay fines in major citizenship ruling

The Telangana High Court said that insistence on surrendering passport and levying penalties could not be sustained in absence of a formal adjudication under the Citizenship Act.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 12:01 PM IST
telangana high court right to travelThe Telangana High Court was dealing with a plea of a three-year-old against the refusal to issue an exit permit for travel to the United Kingdom. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

While hearing a case over the dual citizenship of a three-year-old boy, the Telangana High Court recently held that the statutory right of an Indian citizen by descent cannot be overridden by executive instructions or immigration guidelines until the person becomes a major.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka was hearing a plea of a minor’s mother, against the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office directing the surrender of his Indian passport and paying overstay fines for holding both an Indian and British passport.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka telangana high court Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka said that the requirement of renunciation arises only upon attaining full age. (Image enhanced using AI)

“During minority, the statutory right of citizenship cannot be curtailed by executive instructions or administrative guidelines,” the court observed.

Also Read | https://indianexpress.com/article/legal-news/right-to-travel-cannot-be-curtailed-telangana-high-court-orders-nri-passport-renewal-10404517/

Findings

  • Section 4(1A) (person born outside India shall be a citizen of India by descent on or after the 26th day of January, 1950, but before the 10th day of December, 1992, if his father is a citizen of India at the time of his birth) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 expressly protects the citizenship of a minor who is a citizen of India by descent, even. If such a minor is also a citizen of another country, until the attainment of majority.
  • The requirement of renunciation arises only upon attaining full age.
  • The minor petitioner entered India on an Indian passport and seeks to travel out of India on the same Indian passport.
  • In the absence of any adjudication under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and in the absence of any written order declaring cessation of citizenship, the insistence on surrender of the Indian passport and levy of penalty cannot be sustained.
Also Read | Passport authorities can’t decide right to travel abroad, only trial courts can, rules Gujarat High Court

Background

  • The petition was filed on behalf of a three-year-old minor represented by his mother and challenged the actions of the authorities, including the Ministry of
  • Home Affairs and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, who deboarded the child in October 2025.
  • The authorities had restrained the minor from travelling to the United Kingdom, insisting on the surrender of his Indian passport and the payment of overstay fines.
  • According to authorities, under existing immigration guidelines, an Indian citizen cannot hold a foreign passport.
  • The case of the minor petitioner was that he was born in the United Kingdom in 2022 to an Indian citizen father and his birth was duly registered with the Indian mission within the statutory period, and he was issued a passport accordingly.
  • It was stated that the minor also acquired British citizenship by birth, which is automatic and involuntary, and that under Section 4(1A) of the Citizenship Act, the minor is entitled to retain Indian citizenship during minority, and the question of renunciation arises only upon attaining majority.
  • Counsel for the petitioner, advocate Jagan Mohan P, contended that the deboarding of the minor petitioner, insistence on surrender of the Indian passport, and demand for penalty/overstaying fees are wholly arbitrary, unsupported by any written order, and contrary to the statutory scheme under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Border 2 vs Border
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement