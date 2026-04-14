Can tenant be evicted after buying a share of property? Bombay High Court delivers key ‘dual capacity’ ruling

The Bombay High Court analysed several situations to clarify the position of the owner, co-owner, and a tenant who became a co-owner at a later stage. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: The Bombay High Court has delivered a landmark ruling in property law, holding that a tenant who acquires a 50 per cent co-ownership stake in a property cannot be evicted by the other co-owners, as such a person assumes a “dual capacity” of both tenant and owner, altering the nature of their possession.

Justice Rajesh S Patil, in the April 10 order, quashed a 12-year-old eviction decree, emphasising that once a tenant gains “dual capacity” as an owner, the nature of their occupancy fundamentally changes.

Justice Rajesh S Patil passed the order on April 10. (AI-enhanced image) Justice Rajesh S Patil passed the order on April 10. (AI-enhanced image)

The Bombay High Court was hearing the plea of the tenant who challenged the eviction order passed by the appellate court in May 2014.