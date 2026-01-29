Can police freeze your bank account in fraud case? Rajasthan High Court answers

Rajasthan High Court News: The Rajasthan High Court said that any freezing order passed is against such safeguards, is manifestly arbitrary, and cannot be sustained in the eyes of law. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court News: The Rajasthan High Court recently held that freezing a citizen’s bank account in the State Bank of India with no clear, strong reasons and without establishing even a prima facie link to a cognisable offence constitutes a grave and unwarranted intrusion into fundamental rights and directed the bank to de-freeze it.

Justice Farjand Ali was hearing a plea filed by one Babu Lal, whose bank account had been frozen during an investigation into alleged fraudulent transactions.

“The freezing of a citizen’s bank account, in the absence of any cogent reasons and without establishing even a prima facie nexus of such account with the commission of any cognizable offence, amounts to a grave and unwarranted intrusion into the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the court observed on January 23.