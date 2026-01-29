Can police freeze your bank account in fraud case? Rajasthan High Court answers
Bank account freeze fraud case: The Rajasthan High Court was hearing a plea filed by one Babu Lal, whose State Bank of India bank account had been frozen during an investigation into alleged fraudulent transactions.
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 06:10 PM IST
Rajasthan High Court News: The Rajasthan High Court said that any freezing order passed is against such safeguards, is manifestly arbitrary, and cannot be sustained in the eyes of law. (Image generated using AI)
Rajasthan High Court News: The Rajasthan High Court recently held that freezing a citizen’s bank account in the State Bank of India with no clear, strong reasons and without establishing even a prima facie link to a cognisable offence constitutes a grave and unwarranted intrusion into fundamental rights and directed the bank to de-freeze it.
Justice Farjand Ali was hearing a plea filed by one Babu Lal, whose bank account had been frozen during an investigation into alleged fraudulent transactions.
“The freezing of a citizen’s bank account, in the absence of any cogent reasons and without establishing even a prima facie nexus of such account with the commission of any cognizable offence, amounts to a grave and unwarranted intrusion into the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the court observed on January 23.
The Rajasthan High Court said that freezing a bank account without any connection with cognisable offence will be construed as violation of livelihood. (Image enhanced using AI)
Findings
Such action, taken in a mechanical and arbitrary manner, not only cripples the financial autonomy of an individual but also directly impinges upon the right to life and personal liberty enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.
It also impinges upon the freedom to carry on trade, occupation and business under Article 19(1)(g).
The power to interdict the operation of a bank account is an exceptional one, to be exercised sparingly.
It should be exercised strictly in accordance with law, and only on reasons demonstrating a live and proximate link between the account and the alleged criminal activity.
Any freezing order passed is against such safeguards, betrays a colourable exercise of power, is manifestly arbitrary, and cannot be sustained in the eyes of law.
Though only a certain amount is disputed and the same has been kept on hold, but due to the blanket order to freeze the account, the respondent bank has frozen the accounts in their entirety.
The petitioner is unable to operate the account and deal with the money lying in there.
Under the guise of investigation, an order freezing the entire account without quantifying the amount and period cannot be passed.
Keeping only the disputed amount on hold would serve the interest of the parties.
The amount in dispute shall remain under freeze.
However, the petitioner shall be permitted to operate the said bank account for all other lawful transactions.
The respondent-bank shall ensure that only the debit operations to the extent of the disputed amount in the account remain interdicted, while the account shall otherwise remain fully operational for all remaining purposes.
Lal, 26, who hails from Mandore, Jodhpur district, moved the high court seeking directions to defreeze his bank account maintained with the State Bank of India, Nagore Road Branch, Jodhpur.
The account had been frozen at the instance of the Cyber Police Station, Mumbai, allegedly in connection with certain suspicious or fraudulent transactions.
Petitioner’s submissions
Advocate Ashok Khillery, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the blanket freezing of the entire account had paralysed the petitioner’s daily financial life.
The counsel submitted that Babu Lal was unable to access his own lawful funds for basic needs, payments, or business-related transactions.
Even if the investigation agency suspected a particular transaction or amount, there was no justification in law to freeze the entire account indefinitely, submitted advocate Khillery.
Such action, it was argued, severed the “very lifeline” of livelihood and amounted to a disproportionate restriction on constitutional rights, imposed without notice, reasons, or judicial oversight, he argued.
The counsel further argued that neither the precise allegations nor the quantum of the disputed amount was communicated to Lal.
Public prosecutor N S Chandawat defended the freezing action by submitting that statutory provisions empower investigating agencies to request banks to freeze accounts during the pendency of investigation to prevent siphoning or dissipation of suspected proceeds of crime.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More