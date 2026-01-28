Can non-citizen file writ petition against state? Madras High Court quashes Sri Lankan refugee’s termination by SBI

Madras High Court rejected the SBI’s preliminary objection that a non-citizen had no locus to maintain a writ petition. (Image generated using AI)

The Madras High Court recently quashed the termination of a State Bank of India (SBI) employee who is a registered Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, holding that her removal from service solely on the ground that she was not an Indian citizen was arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar allowed a plea filed by the Tamil Sri Lankan refugee, who had challenged SBI’s 2013 order terminating her services as an officer (marketing and recovery), a post to which she was appointed in 2008.

Rejecting SBI’s preliminary objection that a non-citizen had no locus to maintain a writ petition, the Court held that while a non-citizen cannot invoke writ jurisdiction for enforcement of fundamental rights under Articles 15, 16 and 19, they are entitled to file a writ under Article 226 against state’s action which is violative of Article 14 and 21.