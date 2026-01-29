Can ‘known rowdy’ banned from his own home? Kerala High Court steps in to redefine liberty v. security

Kerala high court news: Kerala High Court was hearing a plea of a man in an externment order against him. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala high court news: The Kerala High Court has partially allowed a plea of a 20-year-old resident of Thrissur district, modifying an externment order that had banned him from entering his home in the district for six months.

Externment order is a preventive legal measure issued by authorities to banish individuals from specific areas for a certain period of time due to the ability to affect that place’s conditions by activities as exhibited by their prior conduct.

A division bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian was hearing a challenge to an order passed in August 2025 by the deputy inspector general of police, Thrissur Range, against a man classified as “known rowdy” under the Kerala Anti Social Acrivities Preventation Act, following his alleged involvement in four criminal cases.