Can kids get ‘family pension’ if parents separate? Tribunal answers in key ruling

The Central Administrative Tribunal quashed order passed by the railway authorities and directed the family pension to be paid to the heirs of the late employee in equal shares. (AI-generated Image)

The Central Administrative Tribunal recently denied family pension to a divorced woman but granted the same to her children, holding that entitlement to family pension cannot be taken away “solely” due to a declaration made, or not made, by the railway servant.

The tribunal, presided over by Pankaj Kumar (member-administrative), was hearing a plea filed by the estranged wife and children of a retired railway employee who had passed away in 2019. The family was contending their entitlement to the family pension.

“Their status as children of the deceased railway employee was not affected by the factum of divorce of their mother. Therefore, they are entitled to family pension in terms of rule 75(6)(ii) & (iii) of the Pension Rules”, the tribunal held on May 25.