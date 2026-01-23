Can insurer reject claim on ‘assumptions’? Delhi consumer body orders Rs 17.75 lakh payout for lost jewellery

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said that the denial of the claim cannot be based on conjectures or subjective perceptions. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi Consumer Commission Ruling: The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held that rejection of an insurance claim based on “assumptions and presumptions”, without cogent evidence, was a deficiency in service and upheld an order directing payment of Rs 17.75 lakh compensation to a man for his lost jewellery.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal (president) and Bimla Kumari (member), as a result, dismissed the appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company Limited and upheld the order of the district forum in favour of one Praveen Kumar Sharma.

“The District Commission has rightly appreciated the evidence on record and rightly held the appellant liable for deficiency in service,’ said the January 15 order.