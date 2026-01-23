Can insurer reject claim on ‘assumptions’? Delhi consumer body orders Rs 17.75 lakh payout for lost jewellery

Insurance Claim Rejection Case: Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed the appeal of Oriental Insurance Company Limited and upheld a consumer forum order directing Rs 17.75 lakh for lost jewellery.

google-preferred-btn
The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said that the denial of the claim cannot be based on conjectures or subjective perceptions.The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said that the denial of the claim cannot be based on conjectures or subjective perceptions. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi Consumer Commission Ruling: The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held that rejection of an insurance claim based on “assumptions and presumptions”, without cogent evidence, was a deficiency in service and upheld an order directing payment of Rs 17.75 lakh compensation to a man for his lost jewellery.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal (president) and Bimla Kumari (member), as a result, dismissed the appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company Limited and upheld the order of the district forum in favour of one Praveen Kumar Sharma.

“The District Commission has rightly appreciated the evidence on record and rightly held the appellant liable for deficiency in service,’ said the January 15 order.

Also Read | 15-hour ‘nightmare’ to New York: Why a Delhi consumer forum just ordered Air India to pay this passenger Rs 1.5 lakh

Findings

  • The insurance company rejected Sharma’s claim based on “assumptions and presumptions”.
  • Once the policy was issued after due verification, the insurer cannot subsequently question the valuation, ownership, or existence of the jewellery only after the loss has occurred.
  • It is undisputed that at the time of issuance of the policy, the respondent (Sharma) had complied with all the formalities.
  • The company issued the policy only after acceptance of the valuation report submitted by a certified valuer towards the said gold articles.
  • Denial of the claim cannot be based on conjectures or subjective perceptions.
  • The surveyor as well as the company have not disputed the valuation report at any stage.
  • At the time of taking the policy, Sharma had disclosed that the bills of the jewellery were lost or misplaced.
  • The company ought to have raised any doubt at the time of issuance of the policy towards the ownership of jewellery and absence of purchase bills.
  •  Raising doubts regarding the value or existence of the jewellery after the loss is clearly unjustified.
  • It is necessary to refer to the Section III of the insurance policy, which deals with “All Risks of Jewellery and Valuables” wherein the said policy specifically covers loss caused by accident or misfortune.
  • The company rejected the claim questioning the ownership of jewellery, absence of purchase bills, alleged improbability of travel and alleged lack of reasonable care.
  • However, it failed to file any cogent document or evidence to substantiate the aforesaid grounds of rejection of the claim
  • The observation of the surveyor that Sharma failed to establish the “logic or reasonability” of carrying the jewellery is merely an opinion based on presumption and assumption.
  • The surveyor has not disputed the valuation, existence of the policy or the occurrence of loss.
  • Denial of the claim cannot be based on conjectures or subjective perceptions.
  • The complainant had promptly lodged a police report on January 7, 2010.
  • He had intimated the insurer on January 8, 2010, complying with the material terms of the policy.
  • The delay in appointment of the surveyor and subsequent investigation could not be a ground to deny the claim.
Also Read | In the insurance market, avoid over-regulation

Decision

  • Concluding that the insurer had rejected the claim purely on assumptions and presumptions, without any cogent documentary evidence, the commission held that such rejection was arbitrary.
  • The rejection amounted to a deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act.
  • The appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company Limited was dismissed, and the district commission’s order directing settlement of the claim with interest and compensation in favour of the complainant was upheld.
  • The commission found “no reason to interfere” with the well-reasoned order of the district commission and dismissed the appeal with no order as to costs.
Also Read | Explained: Govt to establish Central Consumer Protection Authority; what is it?

Background

  • Sharma took a ‘Householder Insurance Policy’ from the insurance company for the period between December 24, 2009 and December 23, 2010.
  • The policy covered household items including gold jewellery valued at Rs 18.37 lakh based on a valuation report furnished by an approved valuer and accepted by the insurer.
  • On January 7, 2010, while travelling on his scooter, Sharma lost a pouch containing his wife’s jewellery and immediately lodged a non-cognisable report (NCR) with the police and informed the insurer on the following day.
  • The insurer appointed a surveyor, who assessed the loss at Rs 17.75 lakh but expressed doubts about the circumstances of the loss.
  • Relying on these doubts, the insurer repudiated the claim on April 15, 2010.
  • The company cited alleged lack of reasonable care, absence of purchase bills, and improbability of the incident.
  • Aggrieved, Sharma approached the district consumer forum, which on September 12, 2014, allowed the complaint and held the insurer guilty of deficiency in service.
  • The district forum directed payment of Rs 17.75 lakh with 9 per cent interest from the date of rejection, along with Rs 50,000 as compensation and litigation costs, with a higher interest for delayed compliance.
  • The insurer challenged this order before the state commission.
Also Read | Knowledge Nugget: National Consumer Rights Day — What you must know for your UPSC exams?

Arguments

  • The insurer company argued that Sharma failed to exercise reasonable care by carrying valuable jewellery in his pocket while travelling alone.
  • The company contended that the circumstances of the alleged loss were suspicious and improbable, particularly the stated travel route.
  • It submitted that the respondent failed to produce purchase bills to establish ownership of the jewellery.
  • Relying on the surveyor’s report dated March 18, 2010, the insurer submitted that although the quantum of loss was assessed, the manner of loss could not be logically corroborated.
  • It was argued that the loss did not fall within the policy coverage and that no deficiency in service could be attributed to the insurer.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
raj thackeray eknath shinde sena
Blueprint to block BJP? Why an MNS-Shinde Sena pact could echo in BMC battle
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
raj thackeray eknath shinde sena
Blueprint to block BJP? Why an MNS-Shinde Sena pact could echo in BMC battle
India textile sector
Jobs at risk, irreversible market loss if US tariffs continue: Textile exporters in missive to Vice President
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Nick Jonas gets anxiety attack at Golden Globes
Nick Jonas admits getting an anxiety attack on the Golden Globes red carpet: 'It hit me like a gut punch'
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Nick Jonas admits getting an anxiety attack on the Golden Globes red carpet: 'It hit me like a gut punch'
Nick Jonas gets anxiety attack at Golden Globes
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement