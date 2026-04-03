Can injured boarded-out officer cadets be treated as ex-servicemen, get same benefits, Supreme Court asks Centre

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether officer cadets boarded out from military on account of disability suffered during training can be treated as ex-servicemen so that they can avail reservation in government and semi-government jobs.

“During the course of submissions, one of the aspects that was discussed was as to whether the boarded-out cadets could also be considered as ex-servicemen or ex-military personnel for the purpose of having the benefit of reservation for such persons in various governmental and semi-government jobs and posts. Learned ASG to seek instructions on this aspect, so that the scope of the ex-military personnel could also include the boarded-out cadets, since a majority of them are in their 20s, 30s”, said a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.

The court was hearing a suo motu case registered following reports published in The Indian Express on the plight of officer cadets discharged from top military institutes due to disabilities suffered during training.

The court appointed Senior Advocate Rekha Palli to assist it in the matter as amicus curiae. She came up with recommendations, including coverage under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) for all “invalidated” past and future officer cadets and eligible dependents; hike in ex gratia benefits equivalent to rank of Lieutenant/ Flying Officer; implementation of previous recommendations for disability pension; one-time compensation for immediate relief; periodic medical reassessment for resettlement, reservation in higher education and better insurance.

On October 7, 2025, the SC had directed that these suggestions be placed before the Army, Navy and Air Force headquarters for them to frame a scheme for the rehabilitation of these cadets.

The Indian Express in December last year had reported that a May 2022 proposal of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), that also featured points highlighted by the Amicus in her report, has been lying unimplemented despite having the concurrence of all stakeholders.

During the hearing on December 16, 2025, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhatti appearing for the Centre informed the court that the three service chiefs were positive about the recommendations and the response of the two ministries was awaited.

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The ASG repeated the stance on the next date of hearing on March 10, 2026. The court gave the ministries two more weeks to arrive at a decision, failing which it said the officials would be summoned to the court and fixed the hearing for March 24. During the March 24 hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested for more time which the SC granted and fixed the hearing for April 2.

On Thursday, Justice Nagarathna reiterated that the boarded-out candidates should be reassessed to see if they can be rehabilitated in some other tasks.

ASG N Venkataraman appearing for the Centre said the Ministry of Defence is already working on their rehabilitation and “it’s in a nascent stage”.

He said the 7th Pay Commission had expressed some reservations regarding the payment of disability pension to the cadets and now it will be discussed again by the 8th Pay Commission. The court will hear the matter next on April 27.

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The amicus said there are not more than 2,500 cadets who have been out boarded and that 90% of them can be rehabilitated.

She said they, however, don’t get any reservation in jobs because they don’t have ex-servicemen status.

Palli said “the three services have recommended please give them disability pension and treat them as ex-servicemen. Those recommendations are not being brought on record and one finance secretary comes and says sorry”.

The court then asked the ASG to “place on record the recommendations” and said “we will get a realistic picture then”.

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The ASG said it is not just a question of mere outlay but of equating trainees and commissioned officers.

To the query if they can be treated as ex-servicemen, the ASG said even Agniveers are not treated so. He, however, agreed to take instructions on the court’s query.