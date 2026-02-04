Can courts examine if questions are too hard? Punjab and Haryana High Court junks 2016 constable exam candidate’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of 2016 constable recruitment candidates. (Image generated using AI)

Highlighting the boundaries of judicial review in the recruitment process, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that it cannot determine the difficulty level of examination questions or tinker with the discretionary marking of selection boards and dismissed the plea.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was dealing with a plea of a constable candidate of the 2016 recruitment process seeking direction to the haryana staff selection commission to set aside the result.

“This court can interfere if there is evidence of mala fide, misuse of power, or abuse of process,” the court observed.

The order added that in the absence of evidence of mala fide or arbitrariness, this court cannot examine the authenticity/validity of marks awarded in interview-cum-personality test or the physical measurement test.