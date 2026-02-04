Can courts examine if questions are too hard? Punjab and Haryana High Court junks 2016 constable exam candidate’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that setting examination papers is exclusive prerogative of recruitment board, and court has no mechanism to determine if questions meet a 10+2 or graduation standard.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 04:51 PM IST
punjab and haryana high court constable examThe Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of 2016 constable recruitment candidates. (Image generated using AI)
Highlighting the boundaries of judicial review in the recruitment process, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that it cannot determine the difficulty level of examination questions or tinker with the discretionary marking of selection boards and dismissed the plea.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was dealing with a plea of a constable candidate of the 2016 recruitment process seeking direction to the haryana staff selection commission to set aside the result.

Justice jagmohan bansal punjab and haryana high court Justice Jagmohan Bansal said that the physical and mental fitness are paramount for  police force, and petitioners can’t be expected to maintain the same fitness levels required in 2015. (Image enhanced using AI)

“This court can interfere if there is evidence of mala fide, misuse of power, or abuse of process,” the court observed.

The order added that in the absence of evidence of mala fide or arbitrariness, this court cannot examine the authenticity/validity of marks awarded in interview-cum-personality test or the physical measurement test.

Also Read | Sub-inspector candidate blames December chill for poor swimming performance, Punjab and Haryana High Court junks plea

Findings

  • Following the disqualification after the court’s order on their plea, the petitioners claimed that, as per public notices, questions could be of 10+2 standard, whereas the respondent asked questions of a graduation level.
  • The court cannot return findings with respect to the standard of questions.
  • It was the prerogative of the recruitment board to set the question paper.
  • The court has no mechanism to determine whether questions were of the 10+2 standard or the graduation level.
  • The petitioners are claiming that they were awarded minimum marks in interview-cum-personality test and the physical measurement test.
  • The marks were awarded by the recruitment board.
  • The court has no mechanism or yardstick to determine the veracity of marks awarded by the recruitment board.
  • It was within the realm of the Recruitment Board.
  • There is another aspect of the matter. The selection process commenced in 2015 and was completed in 2017.
  • A period of more than eight years from the date of completion of the selection process has passed.
  • The post of Constable is a public post to which a lot of responsibilities are attached.
  • Physical and mental fitness are of paramount consideration in the police force.
  • The petitioners cannot be expected to have fitness as postulated for a constable at the time of initial selection.
  • The petitioners, who fought the case in court, were rejected. These eight candidates were permitted to participate in the special knowledge test and were ultimately selected.
  • All the petitioners were finally rejected, and only the eight candidates were selected. This shows undue favour in favour of the aforesaid candidates.
  • The eight candidates are unrepresented; thus, no adverse order can be passed against them.
  • It is appropriate to direct director general of police, Haryana, as well as the chairman, haryana staff selection commission, to look into the matter and take appropriate action.
Also Read | ‘Curbed with iron hand’: Punjab and Haryana High Court refuses to transfer 89-year-old’s trial over ‘imaginary anxieties’

Background

  • The dispute originated from a 2015 advertisement for the post of constable, which initiated a four-stage selection process: a Physical Screening Test (PST), a knowledge test, a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and an interview-cum-personality test.
  • The petitioners were initially declared unsuccessful in the PST held in mid-2016.
  • Following the disqualification, the petitioners preferred various pleas before the high court, alleging that they had actually qualified for the Physical Screening Test, however, have wrongly declared unsuccessful.
  • In August 2016, the single judge dismissed all pleas, and then the petitioners preferred various intra-court pleas.
  • During those proceedings, the state reconsidered the matter as a “special case,” agreeing to treat the petitioners as having qualified for the physical test and allowing them to sit for a written knowledge test on June 8, 2017
  • However, when the final results were declared on June 23, 2017, the petitioners’ names did not appear, leading to the current plea.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
