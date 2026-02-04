Can courts examine if questions are too hard? Punjab and Haryana High Court junks 2016 constable exam candidate’s plea
The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that setting examination papers is exclusive prerogative of recruitment board, and court has no mechanism to determine if questions meet a 10+2 or graduation standard.
Highlighting the boundaries of judicial review in the recruitment process, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that it cannot determine the difficulty level of examination questions or tinker with the discretionary marking of selection boards and dismissed the plea.
Justice Jagmohan Bansal said that the physical and mental fitness are paramount for police force, and petitioners can’t be expected to maintain the same fitness levels required in 2015. (Image enhanced using AI)
“This court can interfere if there is evidence of mala fide, misuse of power, or abuse of process,” the court observed.
The order added that in the absence of evidence of mala fide or arbitrariness, this court cannot examine the authenticity/validity of marks awarded in interview-cum-personality test or the physical measurement test.
Following the disqualification after the court’s order on their plea, the petitioners claimed that, as per public notices, questions could be of 10+2 standard, whereas the respondent asked questions of a graduation level.
The court cannot return findings with respect to the standard of questions.
The dispute originated from a 2015 advertisement for the post of constable, which initiated a four-stage selection process: a Physical Screening Test (PST), a knowledge test, a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and an interview-cum-personality test.
The petitioners were initially declared unsuccessful in the PST held in mid-2016.
Following the disqualification, the petitioners preferred various pleas before the high court, alleging that they had actually qualified for the Physical Screening Test, however, have wrongly declared unsuccessful.
In August 2016, the single judge dismissed all pleas, and then the petitioners preferred various intra-court pleas.
During those proceedings, the state reconsidered the matter as a “special case,” agreeing to treat the petitioners as having qualified for the physical test and allowing them to sit for a written knowledge test on June 8, 2017
However, when the final results were declared on June 23, 2017, the petitioners’ names did not appear, leading to the current plea.
