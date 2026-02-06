Can convicted teacher keep his job? Madhya Pradesh High explains why ‘moral turpitude’ key to firing government staff

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was dealing with a plea of the state against the single judge's order. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that conviction for an offence that does not involve “moral turpitude” cannot justify the extreme penalty of dismissal without a departmental inquiry, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the state.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was hearing a plea of the state against the single judge decision to reinstate an assistant teacher in a government school who had been dismissed following a criminal conviction.

The division bench said that the conviction of the teacher is not for an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“He has been convicted for the offence under Section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the IPC, which is undisputably not covered as ‘moral turpitude‘ in the circular issued by the government,” the court observed.