Can convicted teacher keep his job? Madhya Pradesh High explains why ‘moral turpitude’ key to firing government staff

The Madhya Pradesh High Court said that the teacher's conviction under Section 325 of the IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) is not covered as moral turpitude in the relevant government circulars.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 06:49 PM IST
madhya pradesh high court assistant teacherThe Madhya Pradesh High Court was dealing with a plea of the state against the single judge's order. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Observing that conviction for an offence that does not involve “moral turpitude” cannot justify the extreme penalty of dismissal without a departmental inquiry, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the state.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was hearing a plea of the state against the single judge decision to reinstate an assistant teacher in a government school who had been dismissed following a criminal conviction.

Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi The division bench said that the conviction of the teacher is not for an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Image enhanced using AI)

“He has been convicted for the offence under Section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the IPC, which is undisputably not covered as ‘moral turpitude‘ in the circular issued by the government,” the court observed.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court says candidate solely responsible for checking exam website for recruitment updates

Is conviction enough?

  • It was held that if the conviction is for any minor offence which does not involve any moral turpitude, a punishment of removal or dismissal from service will certainly be excessive.
  • But where the conviction is on the ground of corruption, there can be no two views that imposition of punishment by way of dismissal is just and proper and not excessive.
  • The conviction of the teacher is not for an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • In a case of Laxmi Narayan Hayaran vs State of MP and Anr, the court held that in a case of disimissal of employee on the ground of conviction, in exercise of power of judicial review, the court can examine whether there was consideration of the relevant facts and circumstances by the disciplinary authority in imposing the penalty and correct the penalty if it is excessive, aligns with the decisions of the Supreme Court.
  • The apex court has also taken a similar view in the case of State Bank of India and Ors vs P Soupramaniane, wherein the Supreme Court has quashed the order of dismissal on the ground that the offence in the said case did not involve ‘moral turpitude’.
Also Read | ‘Universities are temples’: Andhra Pradesh High Court rules ad-hoc employees can only be replaced by regular ones

Convicted for rioting, armed with a deadly weapon.

  • The respondent, assistant teacher, was appointed in November 1988.
  • In June 2015, a criminal case was registered against him involving charges under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 294 (obscene acts and songs), and 235 (possession of instrument or material for the purpose of using the same for counterfeiting coin) of the IPC.
  • Following a trial, the session court convicted Rajput in November 2022 for offences under Sections 148 and 325/149 IPC, sentencing him to simple imprisonment of one to two years, respectively.
  • Consequent to this conviction, the state authorities dismissed Rajput from service on March 6, 2023, invoking Rule 19(1) (where the disciplinary authority is satisfied for reasons to be recorded by it in writing that it is not reasonably practicable to hold an inquiry in the manner provided in these rules) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.
  • The teacher challenged this dismissal and filed a plea, which was allowed on April 15, 2025.
  • The single judge quashed the dismissal, finding the offence did not involve moral turpitude and directed his reinstatement with all consequential benefits and six per cent interest per annum.
  • The state filed a present plea against the single judge’s order.
Also Read | Matrimonial discord not abetment: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to wife after husband’s death

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata.
Why 8,100 micro-observers in Bengal are at the heart of Mamata vs EC battle
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
samosa cardiac health
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
Samsung’s Galaxy A07 5G debuts in India with massive battery and 6-year update promise
The smartphone has a larger PLS LCD touchscreen display, measuring 6.7 inches, along with HD+ screen resolution support and an ability to reach a 120Hz screen refresh rate. (Image: Samsung)
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement