Can convicted teacher keep his job? Madhya Pradesh High explains why ‘moral turpitude’ key to firing government staff
The Madhya Pradesh High Court said that the teacher's conviction under Section 325 of the IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) is not covered as moral turpitude in the relevant government circulars.
A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was hearing a plea of the state against the single judge decision to reinstate an assistant teacher in a government school who had been dismissed following a criminal conviction.
The division bench said that the conviction of the teacher is not for an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Image enhanced using AI)
In a case of Laxmi Narayan Hayaran vs State of MP and Anr, the court held that in a case of disimissal of employee on the ground of conviction, in exercise of power of judicial review, the court can examine whether there was consideration of the relevant facts and circumstances by the disciplinary authority in imposing the penalty and correct the penalty if it is excessive, aligns with the decisions of the Supreme Court.
The apex court has also taken a similar view in the case of State Bank of India and Ors vs P Soupramaniane, wherein the Supreme Court has quashed the order of dismissal on the ground that the offence in the said case did not involve ‘moral turpitude’.
Convicted for rioting, armed with a deadly weapon.
The respondent, assistant teacher, was appointed in November 1988.
In June 2015, a criminal case was registered against him involving charges under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 294 (obscene acts and songs), and 235 (possession of instrument or material for the purpose of using the same for counterfeiting coin) of the IPC.
Following a trial, the session court convicted Rajput in November 2022 for offences under Sections 148 and 325/149 IPC, sentencing him to simple imprisonment of one to two years, respectively.
Consequent to this conviction, the state authorities dismissed Rajput from service on March 6, 2023, invoking Rule 19(1) (where the disciplinary authority is satisfied for reasons to be recorded by it in writing that it is not reasonably practicable to hold an inquiry in the manner provided in these rules) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.
The teacher challenged this dismissal and filed a plea, which was allowed on April 15, 2025.
The single judge quashed the dismissal, finding the offence did not involve moral turpitude and directed his reinstatement with all consequential benefits and six per cent interest per annum.
The state filed a present plea against the single judge’s order.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More