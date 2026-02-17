Can college student get full fee refund after cancelling admission? Madhya Pradesh consumer body answers

The state consumer body noted that it was placed on record that the student was trying to misled the commission regarding the real cut-off date. (image is created using AI).

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Madhya Pradesh recently held that an institute was justified in retaining the fees and refunding only the security deposit, observing that the cancelled seat could not be filled by another candidate.

A bench of Justice Sunita Yadav (President) and Member Monika Malik was hearing the appeal filed by one Aman challenging the district commission’s order of September 2015.

The commission found no illegality in the order of the district commission and upheld its decision.