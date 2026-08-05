Can boarded-out cadets be given quota as ex-military personnel, asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will consider what benefits can be provided to officer cadets boarded out from the military on account of disability suffered during training, even if the ex-servicemen tag could not be extended to them.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said this after the Centre cited problems in extending the ex-servicemen nomenclature to the outboarded cadets.

“Without using the word ex-servicemen, what benefits you can get we will see,” Justice Nagarathna said.

The court also asked the government to “reconsider the recommendations made by the Sabharwal Committee in light of the fact that the matter is now taken up by this court in order to ameliorate the condition of the outboarded candidates”.