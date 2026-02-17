Can beedi rollers get provident fund? Madras High Court answers

The Madras High Court noted that the said company exercised control over the manner in which the beedis were to be rolled. (Image is created suing AI)

Madras High Court News: The Madras High Court recently held that beedi rollers engaged through an intermediary trader are employees of the company for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme and upheld the EPF contribution liability of Es 2.09 crore in respect of 700 beedi rollers.

Justice K Surednder was hearing the plea filed by a company, Seyadu Beedi Company, challenging the previous orders passed by the EPF authority in 2003 and 2004, claiming that they were merely taking the services of one Rajan Trader, who supplied them with those beedis.

“Though dubious method was adopted by the petitioner company in engaging the services of the beedi rollers, on a close scrutiny and the reasoning given in the order dated 01.07.2003, it cannot be held that the beedi rollers are not employees of the petitioner company or that they are not entitled to provident fund benefits,” the court observed in its February 13 order.