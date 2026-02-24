Can aspiring judicial officers seek re-evaluation of answer scripts? Punjab and Haryana High Court says no

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the additional district judge examination has two stages- written test and viva voce. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that it cannot act as a “super examiner” while rejecting the plea of two additional district judge (ADJ) aspirants seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets in the higher judicial service examination conducted by the court itself.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry were hearing the plea of two aspirants, Puneet Aggarwal and Harvinder Singh Johal, who appeared in the Punjab and Haryana Higher Judicial Services in 2023.

“The answers given by different candidates happen to be qualitative and not quantitative, and hence a proper assessment thereof could only be done by none other than the expert in the subject. The court in such a situation cannot, certainly, attain the role of a super examiner,” the high court said in its February 17 order.