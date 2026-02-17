Can army deny pension for Schizophrenia? Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court rules against centre

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was hearing a plea of the state against the armed force tribunal order. (Image generated using AI)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the centre challenging an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that granted disability pension to a former soldier diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar was dealing with a plea of the state against the AFT order to grant the disability pension.

“It is not in dispute that when the soldier was accepted into service, he was found physically and mentally fit by the authority, and, therefore, the disease ‘Schizophrenia’, which he was found suffering from at the time of his discharge, occurred during service,” the court said on February 13.