Can army deny pension for Schizophrenia? Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court rules against centre

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said that Schizophrenia can be aggravated by environmental factors, including stress, trauma, or isolation due to service compulsions.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 07:00 AM IST
indian-army-disability-pension jammu and kashmir and ladakh high courtThe Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was hearing a plea of the state against the armed force tribunal order. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the centre challenging an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that granted disability pension to a former soldier diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar was dealing with a plea of the state against the AFT order to grant the disability pension.

“It is not in dispute that when the soldier was accepted into service, he was found physically and mentally fit by the authority, and, therefore, the disease ‘Schizophrenia’, which he was found suffering from at the time of his discharge, occurred during service,” the court said on February 13.

Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar jammu and kashmir and ladakh high court The division bench said that the medical opinion rendered by the authorities was vague and cryptic. (Image enhanced using AI)

The order added that the burden to prove the absence of a causal connection between the disability and the army was also on the military authorities.

Also Read | After 43 years, Rajasthan High Court orders Centre to release pension to kin of cop discharged over chronic bronchitis

Case of ‘Schizophrenia’

  • The respondent was enrolled in the Indian Army in July 2001 in a fit state of health and was discharged in July 2018.
  • Before his discharge, a Release Medical Board (RMB) assessed him as suffering from Schizophrenia with a 40 per cent disability for life.
  • However, the RMB concluded the condition was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service, leading to the rejection of his pension claim.
  • The AFT subsequently overturned this decision in 2022, granting him disability pension at 50 per cent after rounding off.
  • Following this, the union of India and others throw challenge to an order in the high court.

‘Medical opinion is vague and cryptic’

  • To disentitle the ex-soldier from claiming the disability pension, the state is required to plead and demonstrate that the disability “Schizophrenia”, which led to the discharge of the soldier, though arising during service, was neither attributable to nor aggravated by army service.
  • The military authorities have stated the reason /justification for declaring the disease suffered by the soldier as neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service as “onset being in a peace area, i.e., Dalhousie (HP).
  • It cannot be said that the authorities have succeeded in discharging the burden to prove disentitlement on the ground of the absence of a causal connection between the disability and the army service.
  • To disentitle the soldier from claiming disability element of pension, the petitioners were required to plead and demonstrate that the disability noted by the release medical board, though having arisen during service, was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.
  • The medical opinion rendered in the case of the military authorities is vague and cryptic. Therefore, the benefit of such ambiguity must be given to the soldier.
Also Read | ‘Stress of military service’: Why Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court upheld this ex-Army man’s disability pension

What is ‘Schizophrenia’?

  • Schizophrenia’ refers to a psychiatric condition characterized by excessive suspicion, mistrust, or the false belief that others are conspiring against, persecuting, or intending harm to the individual.
  • It may appear as part of various mental health disorders, such as paranoid schizophrenia, delusional disorder (persecutory type), or paranoid personality disorder.
  • It can arise from a combination of biological, psychological, and environmental factors, including Genetic and biological vulnerability, Brain, and trauma, etc.
  • Exposure to severe or chronic stress, trauma or isolation due to service compulsions are some of the factors which do have the effect of aggravation.
Also Read | Mental illness not stigma: Delhi High Court quashes disciplinary action against CRPF man

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
India AI summit 2026
For India, AI a ‘stress test’ of state capacity: CEA Nageswaran
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Robert Duvall dead
The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
carrot
The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 100 powers Sri Lanka into Super 8 with eight-wicket win over Australia
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hammered 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer
carrot
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement