Can a victim’s ‘last note’ cancel bail? Why Punjab and Haryana High Court protected a US citizen’s freedom

Punjab and Haryana High Court bail: The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the accused mother-in-law has given full cooperation to investigation.

Punjab and Haryana High Court bail: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that anticipatory bail cannot be recalled merely on the ground of the “seriousness” of the offence or “dissatisfaction” with the reasoning adopted by the court granting it.

Justice Sumeet Goel dismissed a plea filed by a father seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to his son’s mother-in-law, a US citizen, who was accused of harassment and was named in the victim’s last note before his death.

“Mere seriousness of offence or dissatisfaction with the reasoning of the court below is not sufficient to recall the bail order,” the order read.